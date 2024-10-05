OC Register's Annual Best of Orange County Poll Names CNI College as #1 Nursing School

CNI College Celebrates Third Consecutive Year as Best Nursing School

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNI College is proud to announce that it has been voted the Best Nursing School for the third consecutive year in the Orange County Register's Best of Orange County 31st Annual People's Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores CNI College's unwavering commitment to excellence in nursing education and highlights the dedication of our exceptional faculty and passionate students.

CNI College has been part of Southern California's postsecondary education foundation for nearly 30 years. The school offers professional career training in nursing and health science fields, including AOS Surgical Technology, AOS MRI Vocational Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, RN-to-BSN Completion Program, and Master of Science in Nursing.

The CNI College campus features modern facilities with the latest technology to support hands-on learning. The 52,000-square-foot campus and instructional facility are designed to resemble a hospital and feature a range of high-tech equipment and resources. CNI College is leading the way in advanced medical education and health science in the region for resources and tools including Z Space, an interactive augmented reality platform that allows students to visualize and manipulate 3D models of anatomy and biological structures, an Anatomage Table, and simulation labs for applied learning.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement," said Colleen Buffington, co-owner of CNI College. "It showcases the dedication of our faculty and the hard work of our students, who strive for excellence in everything they do. Our mission has always been to prepare the next generation of healthcare leaders, and this recognition reaffirms that we are achieving our goals. Everything we do and every decision we make is centered around one core principle: students come first. Our commitment to fostering an environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and personally drives every initiative and policy. We believe that by prioritizing our students' needs, we enhance their educational experience and strengthen our entire community. We thank our students, faculty, and the CNI College community for their support and dedication."

As CNI College continues to grow and evolve, we remain committed to providing a comprehensive and supportive learning environment. Our nursing program combines rigorous academics with real-world clinical experiences, ensuring our graduates are knowledgeable, compassionate, and skilled practitioners.

About CNI College

CNI College, based in Orange County, is a provider of Nursing & Health Science education. CNI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CNI College offers six (6) distinct career programs; Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN, Vocational Nursing (VN), AOS Surgical Technology, and AOS MRI Technology. Each of these programs is designed to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, competencies, and professional education necessary to achieve their desired diploma and or license and assist the graduates in becoming gainfully employed in their chosen field. The CNI College Student Services Department provides the necessary resources like skills coaching, job fairs, mentoring, and career guidance to help students fulfill their dreams. To find out more about CNI College programs, contact CNI College at (888) 985-5908 or visit the website at www.cnicollege.edu.

