Occam Global Strengthens Life Science Leadership with Transformative 2025

"2025 challenged companies to think differently about executive leadership," said Bill Holodnak, co-Founder and CEO of Occam Global. "The old model of simply matching titles to resumes no longer works. Boards and investors want leaders who can operate with discipline, communicate with clarity, and navigate fast-changing market conditions. That requires a more consultative, hands-on approach to executive recruiting, and that's where Occam has truly differentiated itself."

Notable Executive Placements 2025

Laurent Fischer, MD – Chairman, Shinobi Therapeutics

Kim Blackwell, MD – Board, CHARM Therapeutics

Troy Lionberger, PhD – Chief Business Officer, A-Alpha Bio

Namandjé Bumpus & Elaine Sun – Board Members, Recursion

Doug Williams, PhD & Adam Craig, MD, PhD – Board Members, eGenesis

Paul Burton, MD, PhD – Board Member, Moonwalk Biosciences

Angus Sinclair, PhD – Chief Scientific Officer, LabGenius Therapeutics

Matt Lang – Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary, Metsera

Jay Barth, MD – Chief Medical Officer, eGenesis

McDavid Stillwell – Chief Financial Officer, CPTx

Michelle Mellion, MD – Chief Medical Officer, EveryONE Medicines

Bob D. Brown, PhD – Board Member, Mammoth Biosciences

Preetam Shah, PhD – Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, Elicio Therapeutics

Wanmei Ou, PhD – VP of Data Science & Analytics, GSK

Sudhir Rao – Chief Business Officer, Envisagenics

Purnanand Sarma, PhD – Chief Executive Officer, Aro Biotherapeutics

Mark Mykett, VMD, PhD – Chief Executive Officer, Orogen Therapeutics

Emilio Emini, PhD & Lauren Silvernail – Board Members, Dynavax

Luke Walker, MD – Chief Medical Officer, Umoja Biopharma

Laurens Kruidenier, PhD – Chief Scientific Officer, Nilo Therapeutics

Hannah Seitz, PhD – Chief Business Officer, LabGenius

Vidya Vasu-Devan – Chief Investment Officer, Global Health Investment Corp.

Recent Thought Leadership

A Leadership Market That Demands More Than Search

As talent shortages deepen, particularly in technical, operational, and commercialization roles, Occam Global has seen a rise in requests for leadership evaluation, succession planning, and board advisory support. Companies are increasingly seeking life science executives who can scale organizations efficiently, lead through volatility, and mentor the next generation of talent.

"The future of executive search is advisory," Holodnak added. "Companies need partners who can help them anticipate leadership needs, not simply respond to vacancies. Our work in 2025 reflected that shift, and we expect demand for this model to accelerate in 2026."

The firm also expanded its work with private equity and venture capital clients, supporting portfolio needs in executive talent, organizational design, and leadership evaluation.

A Vision for 2026 and Beyond

Looking forward, Occam Global anticipates continued demand for life science executive leadership that blends strategic acuity with operational grit. "Tomorrow's leaders will be built, not found," said Holodnak. "Our mission is to partner with companies early, help them identify potential, and create the conditions for leaders to thrive. Life science executive recruiting is evolving, and Occam is proud to be at the forefront of that evolution." With deep expertise in C-suite and board-level searches, Occam Global places CEOs, CFOs, CBOs, COOs, CMOs, CTOs, CPOs, General Counsel, and regulatory leaders in both emerging and established life sciences organizations worldwide. The firm's leadership team is deeply embedded in the industry and committed to building the next generation of transformative biotech leadership.

About Occam Global

Occam Global is a leading executive search and advisory partner for entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations targeting exceptional goals across the life sciences, deep tech, and venture capital sectors worldwide. Since 2012, Occam has collaborated with top founders, CEOs, and investors across the tech industry to provide high-performing leaders who fuel growth. From stealth startups to public markets, we recruit senior executives, advise on organizational strategies, and invest alongside visionary teams to build innovative companies. Occam's success is rooted in our proven ability to attract outstanding business and scientific leaders, seamless access to rare talent, and a strong commitment to results guided by high ethics and enlightened aggression. Whether you're launching, leading, or investing, we are here to support growth through the power of talent. To learn more, visit www.occam-global.com and follow us on LinkedIN.

Media Contact

David Hawryluk, Occam Global, 1 (888) 212-3410, [email protected], https://www.occam-global.com/

SOURCE Occam Global