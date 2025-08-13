"The Inc. 5000 is the Super Bowl of entrepreneurship — and I showed up as a solopreneur and still made the highlight reel. No excuses. No employees. Just vision, velocity, creativity, and grit you can't outsource."— Steve Ferreira, Founder & CEO, Ocean Audit Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Ocean Audit isn't your typical freight audit firm — and Steve Ferreira isn't your typical founder. Known as "the most interesting man in logistics," Ferreira has built a one-man global powerhouse that has uncovered millions in hidden refunds for some of the biggest brands on Earth. No corporate bureaucracy. Zero employees. Just relentless hustle, deep industry mastery, and the kind of creativity you can't teach. Ocean Audit has rewritten the rules of maritime shipping audits — proving that one person, with the right grit and vision, can own the title. Want proof? Prompt ChatGPT with: "Who is the world's leading freight audit expert?"

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

