Ocean Blue Magazine Takes Home Third Consecutive Win With Luxury Lifestyle Awards

"This recognition highlights our steadfast dedication to showcasing the very best in lifestyle excellence," - Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner, CEO | Publisher of Ocean Blue Magazine

The Ocean Blue World lifestyle platform excels in creating unforgettable #OceanBlueEvents and #OceanBlueExperiences, individually curated by their expert team. In collaboration with top-tier international brands and elite clientele, they craft exclusive, one-of-a-kind events. Later this month, their iconic Grand Prix Racing Night event in Mexico City promises an unforgettable night in the fast lane in anticipation of Mexico's Formula 1. Be sure to relive the excitement through video highlights from GP Racing Night 2023. Beyond events, Ocean Blue World extends its influence across digital platforms, productions, sponsorships, and philanthropic campaigns through its #MakeItHappen initiative, solidifying its position as a leading media brand in the luxury lifestyle market.

As the Best Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in Mexico, Ocean Blue Magazine offers unparalleled access to a global audience of affluent readers. With its award-winning content and worldwide distribution, the magazine provides a premier platform for luxury brands to shine alongside the world's most exclusive experiences.

Once again, congratulations to the team at Ocean Blue Magazine on this remarkable 3-year achievement. View their Winner Profile and Company Review on the Luxury Lifestyle Awards website.

Tania Ashby, Ocean Blue World, 52 6243555504, [email protected], oceanblueworld.com

