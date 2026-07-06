Ocean City, NJ Celebrates a Full July Lineup of Family-Friendly Events Along One of the State's Top Beaches for Family Vacations

Ocean City, New Jersey, continues to rank as one of the best beaches for families in New Jersey with an extensive July 2026 event schedule featuring weekly entertainment, drone shows, concerts and the celebrated Night in Venice boat parade, reinforcing its position as a premier family vacation destination.

OCEAN CITY, N.J., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This July, Ocean City, NJ, launches a comprehensive calendar of family-oriented programming that positions the shore town as a leading choice among the best beaches in New Jersey for families. The destination combines lifeguarded beaches and clean public spaces with a full lineup of free and affordable events designed to appeal to multiple generations.

What Makes Ocean City Stand Out as a Family Beach Destination?

Ocean City distinguishes itself through a deliberate focus on family-friendly entertainment and safety. The town's reputation as a safe and welcoming community attracts families seeking a calmer, more predictable beach vacation. Lifeguarded beaches provide peace of mind for parents, while the iconic Boardwalk serves as a central gathering place for rides, games and evening strolls.

July programming includes:

America 250: Lights Over Ocean City Drone Show: A 15-minute patriotic drone display over the beach and Boardwalk south of Sixth Street, running Monday evenings from July 6 through August 17 after dusk

34th Street Sandcastle Park Summer Entertainment Series: Live performers, face painters and balloon makers every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., July 8 through August 19

Weekly Family Events: Monday and Wednesday Family Nights on the Boardwalk from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday Fantastic Tuesdays and Mummers Nights, Thursday Market Days and Mummers Nights

Night in Venice Events: Little Miss and Junior Miss Night in Venice pageants on July 15 at the Music Pier, followed by the Night in Venice boat parade on July 25 starting at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Families can access a detailed events schedule to plan their visit around preferred activities.

Why Do Families Choose Ocean City Year After Year?

Coastal Living recognized Ocean City as the happiest seaside town in 2018, a designation that reflects the community's long-standing commitment to creating a family-centered atmosphere. The destination offers diverse accommodations ranging from cozy beach cottages to spacious vacation homes, many with full kitchens and multiple bedrooms suitable for extended family gatherings.

The dining scene accommodates a range of tastes and budgets, from Boardwalk treats to fresh seafood restaurants. Beach access remains within walking distance of most rental properties, and amusement options range from gentle kiddie rides to attractions that appeal to teenagers. This combination of accessibility, safety and programming makes Ocean City a strong contender for families evaluating the best family beach in New Jersey.

About Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City, New Jersey, is a seaside resort community established on family-oriented values and known for its welcoming atmosphere, clean beaches and the historic Boardwalk. The destination offers year-round programming and serves families seeking a safe, predictable vacation environment.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Ocean City, NJ, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://oceancityvacation.com/

SOURCE Ocean City, NJ