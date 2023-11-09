Ocean Delray Has Chosen FirstService Residential as Management Partner

"As a luxury community with high standards, the board and residents needed a management partner with access to a local depth of resources and an unwavering commitment to service excellence," said Paul Schwartz, director at FirstService Residential. Post this

Ocean Delray amenities include 9 private and semi-private elevators and lobbies, a private beach, concierge and valet service, a private pool with poolside service, a lounge suite, a state-of-the-art fitness center and high-speed wireless access in all amenity areas.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ocean Delray," said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions at FirstService Residential. "Our seasoned professionals are poised to enhance the experience of all residents and guests with our unparalleled lifestyle-driven services."

