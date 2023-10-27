Ocean State Pops Orchestra Presents Spectacular Holiday Program with Two Enchanting Events

"We are thrilled to invite our community to join us for these two exceptional events that mark the beginning of the holiday season," said Brian Cardany, Musical Director. Post this

Sunday Matinee at the Loos Center for the Arts

Date: December 3, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM

Venue: Loos Center for the Arts, 150 CT-169, Woodstock, CT 06281

Tickets: Available at Loos Center Box Office

Wednesday Evening Saint Rocco's Church

Date: December 6

Venue: ST. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919

Time: 7:00 PM

Admission: Online at Eventbrite for $25 (plus fee) | At Door Day of Show for $30

The Ocean State Pops Orchestra is renowned for its dynamic performances that bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary music, and this Holiday Program will be no exception. Under the expert direction of Dr. Brian Cardany, the orchestra will present a rich and varied repertoire that captures the essence of the holiday season.

Audiences can look forward to heartwarming renditions of timeless classics, joyful holiday tunes, and a few surprises that will delight and inspire. The orchestra's exquisite arrangements, coupled with the festive ambiance of the chosen venues, will undoubtedly create an enchanting atmosphere for attendees to celebrate the spirit of the holidays.

"We are thrilled to invite our community to join us for these two exceptional events that mark the beginning of the holiday season," said Brian Cardany, Musical Director. "Our orchestra has put in countless hours of preparation to ensure that our performances bring joy, wonder, and the magic of music to all who attend."

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the Ocean State Pops Orchestra's Holiday Program and create lasting memories with family and friends. Tickets for both events can be purchased online at the links above or through our website at OceanStatePops.org.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about the Ocean State Pops Orchestra's Holiday Program, please contact:

Tim Hebert, President, OSPO, [email protected]

About Ocean State Pops Orchestra: The Ocean State Pops Orchestra is a dynamic and versatile ensemble dedicated to creating unforgettable musical experiences for audiences of all ages. Comprising a diverse group of talented musicians, the orchestra bridges the gap between classic and contemporary music, offering captivating performances that resonate with the heart and soul. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the Ocean State Pops Orchestra continues to inspire and delight music lovers across the region. For more information, visit www.OceanStatePops.org

Media Contact

Tim Hebert, Ocean State Pops Orchestra, 1 4014748015, [email protected], oceanstatepops.org

SOURCE Ocean State Pops Orchestra