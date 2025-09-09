Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held Appointed Financial and Technical Advisor to Churchill Capital Corp IX in Plus Automation Inc Business Combination

Ocean Tomo's team included complex securities experts from J.S. Held. Post this

Senior Managing Director, Gregory Campanella, commenting on the engagement observes, "The Plus Automation transaction is a clear demonstration of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held's multi-disciplinary approach to client engagements, combining financial, technical, and intellectual property expertise to provide best-in-class technical and financial advisory services."

The transaction valued Plus Automation at a pre-money equity value of $1.2 billion and is expected to provide up to $300 million in gross proceeds to support the commercial launch of Plus Automation's autonomous trucks. The combined company will operate as PlusAI, and the transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

