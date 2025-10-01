Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, is Serving as Financial and Technical Advisor to Churchill Capital Corp X in Infleqtion Business Combination

Ocean Tomo advisory support included technical assessments, multi-scenario valuations, and a fairness opinion for quantum technology transaction.

JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces that their Intellectual Property (IP) practice, Ocean Tomo, served as financial and technical advisor to Churchill Capital Corp X, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in its business combination with Infleqtion, a global leader in neutral atom-based quantum technology.

Ocean Tomo's role as financial and technical advisor on this transaction involved a multi-disciplinary approach, which allowed Ocean Tomo to provide comprehensive advisory services to Churchill X, including a technical assessment, valuations under multiple scenarios, complex securities analyses, and a fairness opinion to the board of directors.

Senior Managing Director, Gregory Campanella, commenting on the engagement observes, "The Infleqtion transaction is yet another demonstration of Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held's multi-disciplinary approach to client engagements, combining financial, technical, and intellectual property expertise to provide best-in-class technical and financial advisory services."

The transaction valued Infleqtion at a pre-money equity value of $1.8 billion and is expected to provide more than $540 million in gross proceeds to accelerate Infleqtion's technology and product roadmap; expand applications to new end markets, unlocking additional use cases in artificial intelligence, national security, space, and beyond; and scale consumer adoption.

To learn more about how Ocean Tomo supports companies during mergers and acquisitions, visit: https://oceantomo.com/services/mergers-and-acquisitions/.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 786 833 4864, [email protected]

SOURCE J.S. Held