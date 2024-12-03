Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, Releases Nuclear Energy Industry Report

The Ocean Tomo Nuclear Energy Industry Report pairs unique insights related to technology and the intellectual property driving business value with leading technical and scientific insights from energy experts at J.S. Held. Post this

The Ocean Tomo Nuclear Energy Industry Report pairs unique insights related to technology and the intellectual property driving business value with leading technical and scientific insights from energy experts at J.S. Held. Spencer Brown, the Nuclear Energy Industry Analyst at Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, authored the report, providing insights into the space and drawing from technical experience as a physics researcher. Spencer notes, "The nuclear energy space is of particular interest as a driving force behind tangential industries that require significant energy supply increases in the coming years, such as Artificial Intelligence and Electric Vehicles. The move to clean energy has initiated new development stages of Generation IV reactors worldwide, stemming from IP advances in Reactor Core and Fuel Assembly patent technology."

Nuclear power with all its significant challenges is the primary opportunity for substantial greenhouse gas reduction in the future for both the U.S. and globally. John Dulude, a Senior Vice President who leads Energy Transition Services at J.S. Held shares three primary hurdles for market entry of new plants. Dulude shares, "Negative pricing, driven primarily by subsidized renewable developments in the energy market, prohibitive capital costs, and regulatory bureaucracy. All three are impeding the opportunity for growth."

Regulations need to be addressed by policymakers before there can be a significant uptick in new nuclear facilities. Regulatory changes are essential, especially for new and emerging technologies. In addition, negative pricing is being caused by production tax credits (PTC's) and other development incentives that allow renewable facilities to collect revenue even when the market price signal is zero. Dulude observes, "This puts large, traditional nuclear plants at a significant disadvantage and has led to some of the recent decommissionings and closures of existing plants." On the other hand, Dulude emphasizes that small Modular Reactors (SMR's) can potentially compete in such a market due to their smaller size and flexible operations. "The combination of excessive regulations and market pricing inefficiencies have led to a meteoric rise in capital costs and provide a significant barrier to market entry," Dulude notes. "Finally, a "third rail" for nuclear power is the lack of public awareness and therefore disproportionate fear for public safety."

The 2024 Nuclear Energy Industry Report explores nuclear energy markets and regulatory bodies to identify key drivers and obstacles that underlie the future of the industry and feature the current progress of key players in the industry along with their technologies.

Daniel Principe, oversees the Industry Reports and shares, "As an IP-focused firm, we are eager to share our knowledge and expertise in the Nuclear Industry. The Nuclear Industry Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors that shape this dynamic and competitive sector and showcases our desire to stay up to date with industry trends and provide valuable insight for our clients and partners". Adding to the series of Industry Reports launched in 2018 to provide a comprehensive look at current industry trends and deal activity, the Nuclear Industry Report delves deeper into new advanced reactor technologies and the IP that supports the companies investing in this increasingly important space.

The Nuclear Industry Report is essential reading for stakeholders across the technology spectrum, offering strategic insights into navigating the nuclear energy industry's challenges and capitalizing on its opportunities.

As a financial advisor focusing on technology and intellectual property, Ocean Tomo has gained unique insights from more than 1000 engagements involving more than 150 industry segments. This experience has allowed our experts to understand the nuances of intellectual property protection, valuation, and monetization across industries. Industry reports currently examine: Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency, Cannabis, Cybersecurity, IP Licensing Companies, and Semiconductors.

