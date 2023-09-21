Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, Releases Report on Artificial Intelligence

The accelerated rate of AI integration into sectors such as medical diagnostics, e-commerce, finance, and even urban planning is astonishing, even more so when considering the challenges posed by existing legal frameworks that struggle to keep pace with the swift evolution of AI technology. Tweet this

Chris Wichser, Senior Managing Director, who oversees Technical Expert Specialty Services for Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, adds, "Technological advancements in the AI sector are deeply intertwined with a range of fields, including healthcare, finance, and transportation. Wichser continues, "As AI technologies become increasingly ubiquitous, there's a surge in the complexity of managing and safeguarding the associated IP. As competition tightens, AI firms and developers are under escalating pressure to protect their innovations."

Simon Placks, Senior Managing Director and EMEA lead for the Digital Investigations & Discovery team within J.S. Held's Global Investigations Practice, contributes, " the value of AI to enterprises is underpinned by the regulatory environment, access to talent and computing power, and alignment to their purpose, values and ESG ambition."

Daniel Principe, Manager in the Valuation and IP Strategy group, who oversees the Industry Reports, shares, "With expertise across more than 150 industry segments and client engagements on behalf of 53% of the 100 largest publicly traded tech companies, we continue to demonstrate our unrivaled advisory expertise across all assets and value at risk through our combined technical, scientific, financial and strategic expertise".

To learn more, download the Artificial Intelligence Industry Report: https://oceantomo.com/download-artificial-intelligence-report/.

