Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, Releases White Paper on 5G Wireless Testing

The 5G Wireless Testing white paper explores the role of live network testing to gain insights into network capabilities and the deployment status of 5G features on US networks, providing useful insights into worldwide network deployments. Post this

During live testing in a mobile operator network, off-the-shelf terminals are connected via an air interface to network vendor equipment that is currently deployed and configured by a mobile service provider. Scott Demarest explains, "This type of setup offers valuable information into commercial use of patented features in commercial deployments. We investigate functions both on the terminal side and on the base station side." Over the years Ocean Tomo technical experts have gained much knowledge on deployment of standard features in cellular networks in the US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and China.

In his previously published paper, Applying Testing Tools to Establish Evidence of Use for Wireless Patents, engineering and patent mining expert Scott Demarest provides an overview of wireless functional testing expertise and capabilities that help our clients and partners understand the various testing approaches we have at our disposal and how to make informed decisions for their IP programs.

Scott Demarest brings over 20 years of diverse engineering experience in wireless communications, including 3G, LTE, 5G, W-CDMA, GSM, CDMA, TDMA, WiMAX, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. His expertise spans patent mining, portfolio analysis, licensing, and litigation support for wireless and cellular technologies. Deep technical expertise in wireless products and standards and extensive hands-on experience in functional testing position Ocean Tomo to provide valuable insights and support for corporate clients and their counsel.

