Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held Welcomes New Technical Expert and Releases White Paper on Wireless Testing

The wireless industry continues to experience significant growth, with global wireless traffic surpassing 73.7 trillion MBs in 2022, according to the CTIA, the U.S. trade association for wireless. By 2027, mobile data use is expected to more than triple to 210 trillion MBs. As the industry expands, understanding patent claims related to mobile devices and wireless networks operations have become increasingly important for protecting intellectual property rights.

Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held's new white paper, titled "Applying Testing Tools to Establish Evidence of Use for Wireless Patents," provides an overview of wireless functional testing expertise and capabilities. The paper shares a toolset for User Equipment and Base Station Testing on live network and captive laboratory environments. The paper aims to help clients and partners understand the various testing approaches and lab services available to demonstrate the functionality of intellectual property assets and inform corporate IP programs.

The paper is available to download here: https://oceantomo.com/download-wireless-testing-white-paper/.

Patents related to mobile devices and wireless networks have received significant industry attention as they enable mobile device manufacturers, network system vendors, and cellular providers to protect the intellectual property rights of their most valuable inventions and technological advances. Scott Demarest shares, "Our deep technical expertise in wireless products and standards, combined with our extensive hands-on experience in functional testing, positions us to provide valuable insights and support to our clients."

Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held's wireless functional testing expertise covers a broad range of technologies, including cellular, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, WiMAX, satellite communications, ZigBee, Z-Wave, and IoT. The company's technical experts have extensive experience in R&D, product development, and wireless standards.

