Oceanfoam Expands Beyond Foam Rollers With New Sustainable Fitness and Lifestyle Collection

Every product is designed to minimize environmental impact while delivering high performance and modern design. Post this

"Our mission has always been to combine performance with purpose," said Zachary Quinn, Founder of Oceanfoam. "This new collection continues that mission, offering thoughtfully designed products made with algae and recycled materials that support a cleaner, healthier environment. We work to support the health of our users and the health of the planet's water systems."

Quinn founded Oceanfoam to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for his kids, alongside a promise to help create a cleaner world for them to grow up in, one where oceans, lakes, and rivers are thriving, not polluted. With this expansion, the brand continues to reduce waste, utilize recycled materials and clean the water that connects us all.

The Tidal Roller, the brand's flagship product and a winner of the NBC Select Wellness Awards, is made using algae harvested in partnership with Bloom Materials. This algae is sourced from North America's overabundant supply, a direct consequence of rising global temperatures. Repurposing this excess helps restore freshwater ecosystems and aligns with Oceanfoam's mission of environmental preservation.

The new fitness and lifestyle collection follows suit, incorporating sustainable materials like algae-based foam, recycled plastics and eco-friendly textiles. Every product is designed to minimize environmental impact while delivering high performance and modern design.

Combined with the brand's use of recycled foam and its achievement of a carbon-positive status, Oceanfoam is a powerful symbol of purpose-driven innovation. To date, it has proudly cleaned and restored over 2.2 million gallons of water to the environment, removed more than 1,300 tons of carbon dioxide from the air, and eliminated over 19,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean.

These milestones reflect Oceanfoam's dedication to product innovation that prioritizes the planet with water at the core. For more information, visit oceanfoam.com.

About Oceanfoam:

Oceanfoam creates high-quality, durable and beautiful active lifestyle products with algae and recycled materials to create a healthier, cleaner environment - where beauty and function meet sustainability.

Media Contact

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, (760) 992-9113, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

SOURCE Oceanfoam