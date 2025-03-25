Oceanfoam's Eco-Friendly Tidal Roller Named an NBC Select Wellness Awards Winner

We are extremely honored to be chosen by NBC Select with this outstanding recognition. This encourages us to continue creating products that benefit overall wellness and the planet. Post this

"With Earth Day approaching, it's the perfect time to choose a fitness product that's better for both you and the planet," said Oceanfoam Founder Zachary Quinn. "We are extremely honored to be chosen by NBC Select with this outstanding recognition. This encourages us to continue creating products that benefit overall wellness and the planet."

The full-size Tidal Rollers, measuring 20" long x 5" diameter, feature a unique and firm wave-like textured surface that provides an effective deep tissue massage for the body. The solid core is made with 80% post-industrial recycled EVA foam. The outer wave roller uses 15% Bloom algae pellets and EVA foam, injection molded to obtain wave texture for best muscle stimulation. The exclusive Oceanfoam wave pattern features marbled colors in 32 unique options.

The algae used in the Tidal Roller is harvested with Bloom Materials from North America's overabundant supply, a result of rising global temperatures. This not only helps to clean the water supply but also aligns with Oceanfoam's mission of environmental preservation. Along with the brand's commitment to using more sustainable materials like recycled foam and achieving a carbon-positive status, this product is a testament to its dedication to a healthier planet.

About Oceanfoam:

Oceanfoam creates high-quality, durable and beautiful active lifestyle products with algae and recycled materials to create a healthier, cleaner environment - where beauty and function meet sustainability.

