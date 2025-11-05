OceanMind launches OFFmap, a new tool tracking the oceangoing fossil fuels supply chain

"Using advanced vessel tracking and port mapping, OFFmap gives stakeholders actionable intelligence about the who, what, where, and when of oceangoing fossil fuels." – Nick Wise, CEO, OceanMind Post this

OceanMind's new oceangoing fossil fuels map (OFFmap) tracks the movement and impacts of coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and will add oil to its coverage in the near future. The tool provides critical visibility into the missing link between onshore pipelines, tanker trucking, and other operations: the oceangoing portion of their journey to final end use, which produces additional emissions such as direct shipping emissions from vessels and additional leakage, such as from LNG tankers.

This level of visibility is vital to gaining fuller transparency and accounting of the entire fossil fuel supply chain. It also supports sanctions enforcement, ensuring restricted goods don't enter markets through indirect routes.

OFFmap features include:

Comprehensive port and terminal mapping for over 15,000 locations including individual terminals, jetties, and offshore facilities.

Precise vessel and cargo tracking for 100,000+ coal vessels and 1,000+ LNG tankers, with individual berth and loading/unloading operation identification.

Offshore transshipment detection of ship-to-ship transfers and remote operations, including Arctic locations and other hard-to-monitor areas.

Validated cargo volume estimates of actual fossil fuel volumes moved, with data validated against official port reports showing 98-99% accuracy alignment.

OFFmap will help supply chain companies, policymakers, global NGOs, and other diverse stakeholders working toward decarbonisation and ocean protection get comprehensive support for tracking and analysing fossil fuel supply chains. Thanks to support from the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation (PJMF), the tool is free and open to anyone interested in understanding the full picture of fossil fuel transport. NGOs and other mission-aligned organisations can also request free access to the underlying dataset.

"The ability to pinpoint the pathway and impact of fossil fuels during ocean transport — including where they go, and how and to whom they flow — is urgent to driving decarbonisation and climate action progress," said Nick Wise, CEO, OceanMind. "Using advanced vessel tracking and port mapping, OFFmap gives stakeholders actionable intelligence about the who, what, where, and when of oceangoing fossil fuels."

"Leveraging AI-driven solutions rooted in high-quality, transparent data is an important tool for addressing the climate crisis, and OFFmap is a strong example of that caliber of impactful innovation," said Nick Cain, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, PJMF. "OceanMind's work brings never-before-seen transparency to fossil fuel supply chains and associated emissions impacts, which will help countless stakeholders move closer to decarbonisation goals."

OceanMind built OFFmap based on a decade of proven methodology in maritime intelligence, working with governments and NGOs globally to deliver independent, real-time data.

To explore OFFmap and track emissions from fossil fuel transport, visit https://offmap.earth/. And to learn more about OceanMind and its other initiatives, visit www.oceanmind.global.

About OceanMind

Tech-enabled nonprofit OceanMind provides independent data intelligence, implementation guidance, capacity building, and direct enforcement assistance to help protect the world's ocean and support the nations, companies, people, and economies that depend on it. Officially founded in 2018, OceanMind uses remote monitoring, artificial intelligence, and maritime expertise to power stronger marine ecosystem protection and responsible fisheries initiatives; enforcement of regulations, treaties, and other activities; and support improved corporate ESG, climate impact, and related performance in the global fishing, shipping, and supply chain industries. Its work spans every ocean basin globally, including monitoring over 6 million square kilometres of marine protected areas, the compliance of hundreds of thousands of vessels, and the legality of hundreds of millions of dollars of tuna imports for international seafood markets, all in real time.

To learn more, visit www.oceanmind.global.

