OceanX Hires Emmy-Nominated Connor Boals and Impact Marketing Maven Amy Freeland to Leadership Positions

Global ocean exploration nonprofit expands digital media, marketing, public relations, and communications expertise with new hires

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX announced today that Emmy-nominated producer and internationally recognized digital storyteller Connor Boals has joined the organization as vice president of digital media. Boals will oversee content strategy and production at OceanX. He joins the team alongside impact marketing expert and OceanX's vice president of marketing and communication, Amy Freeland, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in public relations, marketing and brand strategy, and 360-campaign development for major consumer brands and impact-centered organizations to the group.

"At OceanX, we connect people to the wonders of the world's oceans through scientific research and stunning multimedia," said Mark Dalio, founder and co-CEO of OceanX. "We're incredibly lucky to have Amy and Connor on our team. Their combined expertise in media production, brand positioning, and audience development, along with their exceptional leadership and collaboration skills and deep commitment to driving results, will propel us forward as we continue to show the world the potential of ocean science and exploration."

Boals has over 15 years of creative brand-building and multimedia production experience honed across high-level roles in broadcast and digital media. A founding member of Great Big Story, CNN's highly successful digital-first storytelling brand, Boals is an expert in developing uplifting and intriguing content for viewers across the globe. During his five years with the brand, Great Big Story amassed over 20 million subscribers and garnered two Emmy Award nominations for its innovative programming. As the director of creative partnerships, Boals helmed multimillion-dollar brand campaigns for companies including Hyundai Genesis, Delta Airlines, LEGO, Ford, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

"So much of my career has been pushing the visual nature of exploration," said Boals. "To be here today, working with the best minds science and storytelling have to offer, is a dream come true. OceanX has an incredible team of storytellers, particularly in the video production space. My goal will be to connect these incredible stories of science and exploration with the right audiences."

Most recently, Boals worked with Underknown, a data-driven digital media company specializing in short-form web series, where he led the company's media operations as vice president for strategy and development. He launched "Underknown Studios," the company's first major long-form production arm. The venture launched the "Planet Rewild" and "Your Body On" series, which both drew millions of subscribers via Snapchat.

Amy Freeland joined OceanX in September 2022 as the organization's first vice president of marketing and communication, leading OceanX's brand, marketing, and public relations strategy. Freeland

has been responsible for clarifying the organization's positioning, growing brand visibility and understanding, driving audience growth, and positioning OceanX for meaningful partnerships that drive more impact. In less than one year, Freeland has revamped the earned media approach, resulting in feature placements in Forbes, USA Today, Time, Black Enterprise, and more. Her commitment to clear communication, measurable objectives and KPIs, and strategic approach has created a culture change throughout the organization.

"The opportunity to join OceanX was extremely compelling. To build the brand's first-ever marketing and communications strategy and team is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Freeland. "OceanX is poised for great things, and I'm honored to be part of its growth."

Prior to joining OceanX, Freeland served as the long-time senior director for global marketing at Global Citizen, where she spent nine years overseeing the delivery of major global marketing campaigns, developing strategic relationships with reach-growing partners like LiveNation, the NFL, WWE, and the NBA. She also led the organization's innovative Rewards Program, a year-round global loyalty program that gives members a chance to earn prizes for their actions, developing it from its infancy and growing the number of rewards, partnerships, and resulting impact exponentially.

The recruitment of Boals and Freeland comes as OceanX embarks on a new season of ocean exploration missions after a refit of OceanXplorer, the most advanced research and media vessel ever built. Their expertise, strategic acumen, and vision for the brand will position OceanX for success in this next important phase for the organization.

Both Boals and Freeland report to OceanX co-CEOs, Mark Dalio and Vincent Pieribone.

For more information about OceanX's ongoing work, please visit the OceanX website.

About OceanX

OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

