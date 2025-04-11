OCIE SBDC Advances Global Business with Trade Mission to Vietnam

In March 2025, the Orange County Inland Empire Small Business Development Center (OCIE SBDC) led a trade mission to Vietnam, connecting local businesses with international partners through strategic meetings, site tours, and cultural experiences. The trip opened doors to Vietnam's dynamic market and laid the groundwork for future global growth.

FULLERTON, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The OCIE SBDC Trade Mission successfully completed an impactful journey to Vietnam, where participating businesses engaged in high-level meetings, industry visits, and cultural exchanges. The March 2025 mission provided invaluable insights into Vietnam's growing economy and facilitated meaningful connections that will support long-term global expansion.

Establishing Connections in Ho Chi Minh City

The delegation arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, where they had the opportunity to explore the vibrant metropolis before beginning their business engagements. The mission officially launched with a welcome dinner hosted by Dean Sridhar Sundaram of the Cal State Fullerton College of Business and Economics. This event brought together the delegation and CSUF alumni based in Vietnam, fostering new relationships that will serve as a foundation for future business endeavors. "The College of Business and Economics has a mission to create a positive societal impact in the region," said Dr. Sundaram. "This trade mission to Vietnam is a great example of how we do it."

One of the key highlights of the visit was an in-depth market briefing organized by the U.S. Commercial Service at the American Center – Diamond Plaza. Delegates gained critical knowledge of Vietnam's trade environment, regulatory landscape, and economic outlook, equipping them with the information necessary to assess potential business opportunities in the region.

A significant milestone of the trip was the delegation's exclusive factory tour of LOTA, the world's largest manufacturer of decorative plumbing products. This visit provided firsthand exposure to Vietnam's advanced manufacturing capabilities, supply chain efficiencies, and the infrastructure supporting global exports. Delegates left with a deeper understanding of how Vietnam plays a pivotal role in international supply chains and manufacturing innovation.

Strengthening Ties in Hanoi

The delegation then traveled to Hanoi, where they engaged with key industry leaders and institutions shaping Vietnam's economic landscape. One of the most impactful visits was to FPT Corporation, Vietnam's largest IT services company. The discussions highlighted Vietnam's growing influence in manufacturing, education, and technology services. Delegates explored opportunities for collaboration in these areas, particularly in digital innovation and workforce development.

Further strengthening academic and business ties, the delegation visited FPT University's Hanoi campus to discuss future partnerships with CSUF. Talks centered around study abroad programs, faculty exchanges, and research collaborations, paving the way for deeper engagement between the two institutions.

Another key visit was to ASSA ABLOY Smart Technology Vietnam, a leader in access solutions and digital security products. Delegates gained valuable insights into Vietnam's role in global manufacturing and explored potential partnerships in small business security solutions.

A final market debrief with the U.S. Commercial Service in Hanoi reinforced key takeaways from the trip, helping delegates refine their strategies for market entry and expansion.

A Well-Rounded Experience

Beyond business meetings, the delegation immersed themselves in Vietnam's rich culture. A guided exploration of Hanoi's Old Quarter allowed delegates to experience local markets, traditional cuisine, and the city's deep-rooted history.

Additionally, a visit to Foreign Trade University (FTU) in Hanoi opened discussions on strengthening business education between CSUF and Vietnamese institutions. The dialogue set the stage for future student exchange programs and joint research initiatives.

To conclude the mission, the delegation took a brief excursion to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site, reflecting on the knowledge, connections, and opportunities gained during the trip.

Key Outcomes and Future Prospects

The OCIE SBDC Trade Mission achieved its goal of providing businesses with a deeper understanding of Vietnam's economic potential and global trade opportunities. Through direct engagement with industry leaders, academic institutions, and government agencies, participants expanded their networks and gained critical market intelligence. Reflecting on the journey, OCIE SBDC Network Director Mike Daniel shared, "The OCIE SBDC Trade Mission to Vietnam was an amazing opportunity for our local Orange County businesses to understand how they can be more competitive across the world. Several of the trade mission participants were able to connect with potential customers and suppliers that will help them to grow and expand their business and ultimately become more profitable."

Echoing this sentiment, business owner Minh Vu said, "It was a productive, successful trip for us! We shared and learned from one another, made valuable connections, and visited potential partner businesses in Vietnam. We formed such strong relationships with each member of this delegation, not only professionally, but personally as well. We are very grateful for this opportunity, some of us will become trusted partners in business as well as in life." The success of this trade mission demonstrates the value of international collaboration in driving business growth, fostering innovation, and opening doors to new opportunities.

