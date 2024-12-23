OCIE SBDC Delivers Exceptional Results in 2024: Supporting Small Business Success Across Southern California

The OCIE SBDC celebrated a transformative 2024, empowering nearly 15,000 entrepreneurs through expert consulting and dynamic events.

FULLERTON, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 2024 concludes, the Orange County Inland Empire Small Business Development Center (OCIE SBDC) Network proudly reflects on a year of impactful service and significant achievements. Serving the counties of Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino, the OCIE SBDC provided essential no-cost consulting and training to 14,919 local entrepreneurs. Through more than 37,000 counseling hours and 580 training events, the network helped drive local economic growth, supporting 676 new business launches, creating 6,737 jobs, and enabling an impressive $121,708,340 in increased sales. Additionally, OCIE SBDC clients accessed over $112 million in debt and equity capital.

"2024 was a year of transformative impact for the OCIE SBDC," said Mike Daniel, OCIE SBDC Regional Network Director. "From hosting dynamic events to providing expert guidance through our team of consultants, we have worked tirelessly to support our clients. As we look ahead to 2025, we are excited to continue these efforts and build on the momentum of this past year to empower even more small businesses in our region."

This year, the OCIE SBDC spearheaded a Trade Mission to South Korea, connecting 15 local business owners with international markets to help expand their reach globally. This initiative provided invaluable opportunities for participating businesses to establish connections and gain insights into the competitive landscape of South Korea's market.

Celebrating the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Orange County's Little Saigon, the OCIE SBDC hosted an economic profile of the region in partnership with Cal State Fullerton College of Business and Economics that brought together community leaders, small business owners, and resource providers. The event fostered collaboration, highlighted success stories, and provided actionable insights to empower local entrepreneurs.

The 2024 Small Business Growth Summit was another standout event, drawing hundreds of attendees to participate in workshops, expert panel discussions, and networking sessions. The summit was designed to equip small business owners with the tools and knowledge necessary to scale their ventures effectively.

In addition, the Southern California Contracting Conference provided a platform for small businesses to connect with procurement professionals, learn about contracting opportunities, and gain insights into growing through government and corporate contracts. The conference showcased pathways for small businesses to expand their operations and secure lucrative contracts.

These events highlight the OCIE SBDC's dedication to delivering innovative programming that addresses the diverse needs of the region's entrepreneurs. The network's consultants—experts across industries ranging from finance to marketing to technology—are central to this mission, working closely with clients to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve sustainable growth.

The OCIE SBDC's accomplishments this year reflect its role as a cornerstone of the region's small business ecosystem. Looking forward to 2025, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to providing unparalleled support and resources to entrepreneurs, furthering its mission of driving economic prosperity throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire.

For more information about the OCIE SBDC, visit www.ociesmallbusiness.org.

