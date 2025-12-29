OCIE SBDC Strengthens Small Businesses and Communities in 2025

The OCIE SBDC celebrated a successful 2025, supporting over 15,000 entrepreneurs through dedicated business consulting and training events.

FULLERTON, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 2025 comes to a close, the Orange County Inland Empire Small Business Development Center Network (OCIE SBDC) proudly reflects on another impactful year of empowering small businesses to start, grow, and thrive. Serving 15,507 entrepreneurs across Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, the OCIE SBDC provided expert-led training programs, dynamic events, and one-on-one business consulting to support the region's small business community.

With a dedicated team of more than 150 small business consultants, the OCIE SBDC delivered over 42,000 counseling hours and hosted 660 training events throughout the year. These efforts helped entrepreneurs achieve remarkable milestones, including the launch of 611 new businesses, the creation of 2,293 jobs, and $47.5 million in increased sales. The momentum was further fueled by the SBDC, which leveraged its specialized expertise in access to capital—the number one need of all small businesses—to help clients secure more than $147 million in debt and equity capital.

Giving Businesses the Unique Support They Need

"In 2025, our SBDC Centers really stepped up to support small businesses with new opportunities to grow," said Mike Daniel, OCIE SBDC Regional Network Director. "Small business owners are facing unique obstacles and opportunities, and our consultants have been steadfast in meeting them where they are. Whether it's navigating international trade and changing tariffs, manufacturing locally and bidding on contracts, or accessing new sources of capital, the SBDC has resources and experts to help."

Empowering Growth Through Events and Resources

In March 2025, the OCIE SBDC Global Trade Center led a successful trade mission to Vietnam, giving local entrepreneurs firsthand exposure to one of Asia's fastest-growing markets through high-level business meetings and industry tours. Participants gained valuable market insights, built strategic international connections, and explored potential partnerships with industry leaders and institutions.

International business remained top-of-mind during the 2025 Economic and International Trade Forecast in April. The SBDC partnered with Cal State Fullerton to deliver global and local trade trends. The discussion was further enriched by insights from local business owners who shared real-world perspectives on the current trade economy, highlighting both successes and challenges.

The 2025 Southern California Contracting Conference brought in more than 500 attendees to connect with buyers and exhibitors to learn about state, local, and private contracting opportunities for their small businesses. The SBDC Center for Contracting was essential in leading breakout sessions and networking opportunities to provide attendees with the latest information on bidding for contracts, registering with different government agencies, and more.

These 2025 events underscore the OCIE SBDC's continued commitment to delivering innovative, relevant programming that meets the evolving needs of the region's entrepreneurs. Central to this work are the network's expert consultants—spanning finance, contracting, marketing, technology, and more—who partner closely with clients to overcome challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and build sustainable growth.

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

Building on a year of strong results, the OCIE SBDC enters 2026 focused on accelerating growth, innovation, and access to resources for small businesses. The new year will see the launch of the SBDC Million Dollar Challenge, a new cohort program designed to strengthen existing businesses and push them to reach their first $1 million in sales.

The OCIE SBDC remains dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all levels and advancing economic prosperity throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Looking to Start or Grow Your Business?

Connect with the OCIE SBDC today. Access expert, business consulting, training, and resources — all at no cost to you. Whether you're looking to launch a new business or expand an existing one, the OCIE SBDC is here to help you succeed.

Call 1-800-616-7232 or schedule a 15-minute intake appointment today.

