OCLI Vision Celebrates Landmark Achievement with Long Island's First iDose TR Procedure

Dr. Eric Donnenfeld performed Long Island's first iDose TR procedure on August 15, 2024, revolutionizing glaucoma treatment with continuous medication delivery. This achievement underscores OCLI Vision's leadership in innovative eye care.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCLI Vision is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement at one of its Long Island locations. Thursday, August 15th, Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD, one of the nation's top ophthalmologists, accomplished a historic milestone by performing Long Island's very first iDose TR procedure.

Dr.Donnenfeld is a trailblazer in ophthalmology, renowned for his expertise in refractive, cornea, and cataract surgery. His exceptional skill has earned him the title of Newsweek's top ophthalmologist in the United States for three years running (2021, 2022, 2023). His reputation as a leading authority in eye care is firmly established.

The iDose TR procedure marks a revolutionary leap in treating Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG) and Ocular Hypertension (OHT). This cutting-edge treatment involves a unique, long-duration, anchored intracameral therapy that continuously delivers prostaglandin analogs directly into the eye's anterior chamber. This steady medication release ensures superior, long-term control of intraocular pressure (IOP), offering patients a groundbreaking alternative to traditional treatments.

This pioneering procedure not only highlights OCLI Vision's dedication to incorporating the latest advancements in eye care but also underscores Dr. Donnenfeld's role in pushing the boundaries of ophthalmologic innovation. The successful execution of iDose TR reinforces OCLI Vision's reputation as a leader in cutting-edge eye care.

For those eager to learn more about this revolutionary procedure and explore how it might benefit your eye health, please contact OCLI Vision at 833-509-6254 for more information.

About OCLI Vision

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (https://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology and optometry practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care, who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.

[email protected]

