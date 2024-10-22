OCLI Vision Welcomes Dr. Elzbieta Mechel as Comprehensive Ophthalmologist, Cornea & Laser Cataract Surgeon

OCLI Vision welcomes Dr. Elzbieta Mechel as a Comprehensive Ophthalmologist specializing in Cornea and Laser Cataract Surgery, following her advanced training at Manhattan Eye, Ear, & Throat Hospital and her impressive educational and research background.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCLI Vision is proud to announce that Dr. Elzbieta Mechel has joined our team as a Comprehensive Ophthalmologist, specializing in Cornea and Laser Cataract Surgery.

Dr. Mechel recently completed her fellowship at the prestigious Manhattan Eye, Ear, & Throat Hospital in New York, where she gained advanced skills in surgical techniques.

Dr. Mechel's robust training includes an ophthalmology residency at Northwell Health Eye Institute and a transitional year internship at Scripps Mercy Hospital. She earned her medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology with a minor in Mathematics from Baruch College, where she excelled in the honors program.

Her research and clinical contributions have been recognized with several awards, including the Annual Geller Original Investigation Award and induction into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. Dr. Mechel has a strong track record of publications and presentations in the field of ophthalmology, reflecting her commitment to advancing eye care.

Fluent in Polish and proficient in Spanish, Dr. Mechel is dedicated to providing culturally sensitive care to her diverse patient base. Outside of her professional pursuits, she enjoys ballroom dance, running, hiking, and traveling.

For appointments with Dr. Mechel, please reach out to our Rockville Centre office at 516-766-2519 or our East Meadow office at 516-812-8678. Our team is ready to assist you!

About OCLI Vision

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology

