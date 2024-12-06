OCLI Vision Welcomes Dr. Kayla McGuiness to Their Expert Team of Eye Care Specialists

OCLI Vision is pleased to welcome Dr. Kayla McGuiness, OD, a highly experienced eye care professional specializing in complex ocular diseases, who is now accepting new patients at the Richmond Hill and Tribeca locations.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCLI Vision is excited to announce that Dr. Kayla McGuiness, OD, has joined its distinguished team of eye care professionals. Dr. McGuiness brings a wealth of experience in eye care with specialized expertise in managing complex ocular diseases.

Dr. McGuiness completed her residency in primary care with a focus on ocular disease at the VA New Jersey Health Care System. She earned her Doctor of Optometry degree from the prestigious New England College of Optometry, where she achieved Dean's List recognition and received clinical honors.

Throughout her career, Dr. McGuiness has gained extensive clinical experience at top institutions, including the Cornea and Laser Eye Institute, Eye Rx, Providence VA Medical Center, and Boston Children's Hospital's Martha Eliot Health Center. Her training emphasizes managing a variety of complex conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and dry eye disease, alongside providing exceptional vision care.

As a Diplomat of the American Board of Optometry and an active member of the American Optometric Association, Dr. McGuiness is committed to delivering high-quality patient care. She utilizes advanced diagnostic tools and evidence-based practices to ensure the best outcomes for her patients.

Dr. McGuiness is passionate about improving her patients' quality of life through personalized care and innovative treatment options. She is now accepting new patients at the Richmond Hill and the Tribeca locations. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit ocli.net.

Media Contact

Nancy Fairbrother, OCLI Vision, 5168045200, [email protected], ocli.net

SOURCE OCLI Vision