OCLI Vision Welcomes Dr. Kinnari Patel, OD, to the Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Area to Expand Access to Great Eye Care in the Region

"I am delighted to join OCLI Vision team, where I can leverage my decade-long experience to provide outstanding eye care to patients. I provide patient care for all aspects of primary eye care with focus on Dry Eye and Ocular Surface Disease."

With expertise in ocular surface diseases and dry eye management, Dr. Patel brings a wealth of knowledge to OCLI Vision. For more details about Dr. Kinnari Patel, OD and her specialized services at Keystone Eye Associates, now OCLI Vision Northeast Philadelphia, please visit http://www.ocli.net or contact us at 215-552-8331

About OCLI Vision

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.

Media Contact

Nancy Fairbrother, OCLI Vision, 516-804-5200, [email protected], OCLI.net

SOURCE OCLI Vision