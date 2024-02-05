OCLI Vision Welcomes Dr. Kinnari Patel, OD, to the Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Area to Expand Access to Great Eye Care in the Region

OCLI Vision is excited to welcome Dr. Kinnari Patel, OD, to their team, exclusively serving the Northeast Philadelphia location starting February 5th, 2024. Dr. Patel, a highly accomplished optometrist, brings over a decade of experience and expertise in primary eye care.
GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCLI Vision is thrilled to announce the latest addition to our team, Dr. Kinnari Patel, OD, who will be exclusively serving the Northeast Philadelphia location starting February 5th, 2024.
A highly accomplished optometrist, Dr. Patel earned her Doctorate from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry and completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Central Florida. Expressing her enthusiasm, Dr. Patel stated, "I am delighted to join OCLI Vision team, where I can leverage my decade-long experience to provide outstanding eye care to patients. I provide patient care for all aspects of primary eye care with focus on Dry Eye and Ocular Surface Disease. I also provide evaluation and management of chronic and acute eye diseases such as eye allergies, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and surgical co-management. I have special interest in helping patients experiencing dry eye, addressing ocular surface diseases, and resolving eyelid problems to improve comfort and promote optimal eye health and vision."
With expertise in ocular surface diseases and dry eye management, Dr. Patel brings a wealth of knowledge to OCLI Vision. For more details about Dr. Kinnari Patel, OD and her specialized services at Keystone Eye Associates, now OCLI Vision Northeast Philadelphia, please visit http://www.ocli.net or contact us at 215-552-8331
About OCLI Vision
Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.
Media Contact
Nancy Fairbrother, OCLI Vision, 516-804-5200, [email protected], OCLI.net
SOURCE OCLI Vision
Share this article