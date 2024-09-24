OCLI Vision Welcomes Dr. Sahas Narain, Expert Cornea and Refractive Surgeon, to Enhance Patient Care in Garden City

I am honored to join such a renowned practice and contribute to enhancing the vision care of the Long Island and New York City communities Post this

"I am honored to join such a renowned practice and contribute to enhancing the vision care of the Long Island and New York City communities," said Dr. Narain.

In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Narain is a dedicated researcher, recognized for his work on "Corneal Stromal Niche Regulates Wound Healing" presented at the USF Ophthalmology Research Day. His research has also been featured at major meetings, including the ASCRS, where he discussed innovative methods to address astigmatism.

OCLI Vision is thrilled to welcome Dr. Narain, whose dedication to excellence reflects the core values of the practice. Patients seeking advanced care in cornea, laser cataract, and refractive surgery will benefit from his expertise at the Garden City offices located on Stewart Avenue and Endo Boulevard.

About OCLI Vision

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.

