Octarine Bio celebrates PurePalette™'s debut on the London Fashion Week runway in collaboration with Patrick McDowell

Danish Biosolutions company Octarine Bio has joined forces with sustainable and luxury fashion designer Patrick McDowell to produce several garments for their SS25 collection dyed with PurePalette™, Octarine's sustainable nature-based dyes. The finished garments were unveiled to the world at London Fashion Week on September 14th.

Octarine Bio believes that colours shouldn't come at an environmental cost. But unfortunately, synthetic dyes used today do, as they are packed with harmful chemicals and require a high level of water and energy to come to life on our clothes – making a substantial contribution to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the environment. Octarine Bio's PurePalette™, addresses the environmental and social issues within the fashion and textile industries. PurePalette™ is completely bio-based, contains no toxic of harmful chemicals, uses less energy and water and is sustainably produced from renewable sources. Furthermore, PurePalette™ contains the broadest and most versatile spectrum of sustainable dyes in the industry.

Octarine is on a journey to launch PurePalette™ globally in the coming years, which is why this partnership strongly aligns with its mission to create a more sustainable future in the fashion and textile industries.

"This is a dream-come-true moment for Octarine, demonstrating our sustainable dyes are making their mark on the global fashion scene. Collaborating with forward-thinking designers like Patrick who share our commitment to sustainability has enabled us to launch PurePalette™ today, taking a major step towards applying our dyes in real-world settings. We also sincerely thank Positive Materials for implementing the industrial dyeing process with PurePalette™, paving the path to this debut.

Progress in reducing the environmental impact of the textile dyeing process is no longer a possibility but a reality." -

Nethaji Gallage, Co-Founder and CEO of Octarine Bio

"Collaborating with Octarine Bio has enabled us to take another step towards total biodegradability and reducing petrochemicals. As a brand focused on building the future of the fashion industry, it's a joy to be able to discover and work with companies like Octarine that have found innovative, natural and effective ways to replace harmful practices in fashion." - Patrick McDowell, Founder and Creative Director of Patrick McDowell

ABOUT OCTARINE BIO

Based in Copenhagen Denmark, Octarine Bio is a leading Biosolutions company tackling the huge environmental issue of textile dyes with precision fermentation technology.

Octarine Bio harnesses the science of nature to pioneer planetary solutions through exploration and innovation. The company is driven by a sustainable future where pressing environmental and social challenges are met with transformative solutions. Octarine's flagship product, PurePalette™, is the broadest, most versatile spectrum of sustainable dyes in the industry that can be seamlessly integrated into an organization's existing supply chain, fueling positive change one vibrant hue at a time. With PurePalette™, Octarine is on a mission to protect the source of all life, water, by transforming the way we dye our clothes. We've created a purer process where colours aren't toxic, where less water and energy is used, and where both water systems and people are protected.

ABOUT PATRICK McDOWELL

Patrick McDowell is a London based independent, sustainable, luxury fashion brand with a highly creative and forward-thinking designer at the helm of the company. Over the last six years, they have solidified themselves on the global fashion stage through their commitment to sustainable and circular business practices that never compromise on quality or creativity.

Their Creative Director, Patrick, has been recognized for their work, not only for building a new and more dynamic sustainable business model for the fashion industry, but for their London Fashion Week shows and dressing some of the most exciting, emerging and established talent globally - featuring in the pages of Vogue, Forbes, WWD and The Guardian.

At Patrick McDowell a passion for craftsmanship, ultimate quality and sustainable excellence are at the heart of everything they do. Their collections are crafted from materials that are kinder to the planet and in ways that keep their makers and their clients in mind.

ABOUT POSITIVE MATERIALS

POSITIVE MATERIALS, a part of PDS Group, is a textile company operating at the intersection of design, technology and manufacturing. The company's operations are based in Portugal, a privileged cluster for innovation in textiles, where their lab and factory are located.

POSITIVE MATERIALS is a team of scientists, product developers and production specialists collaborating with an international network of textile supply chain partners, innovative start-ups and consumer brands to develop and create low-impact textiles.

Media Contact

