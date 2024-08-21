OCTO Formally Unveils Health Tech Design and Innovation Practice

"In an increasingly digital world, design is more important than ever when it comes to delivering life-changing digital health products to patients, caregivers, and providers." Post this

As a Rhode Island-based company, OCTO has seen increased demand for its services from health tech startups that have relocated to the state to take part in the NEMIC accelerator program. Since its inception in 2017, NEMIC has provided mentoring and advisory services to more than 250 health tech startups, with cohort fellows raising $40M. This local increase in digital health innovation is also part of a broader global shift, as the latest health tech breakthroughs are happening at consumer touchpoints rather than within clinical settings. OCTO's relationship with NEMIC provides a conduit to a vast network of local support infrastructure critical to the success of health technology ventures.

"Not surprisingly, quantified health was a key theme at this year's Consumer Electronics Show as we approach 100 million health-enabled wearable devices connecting to the internet in the U.S. by 2026," added Sirotin. "These consumer-focused innovations are democratizing the delivery of health technology, as consumers and organizations now have access to an increasing amount of personal health data. Alongside our clients and partners, we're designing next-generation health tech experiences that utilize this data to drive digital health interventions and positive outcomes for the patient, the doctor, and insurers."

These clients and their end users have already benefited from OCTO's expanded health tech capabilities to transform business outcomes and change lives:

Plans4Care: A health tech startup personalizing care plans for people with dementia. OCTO assisted Plans4Care in designing and developing a digital platform that will address over 80 common challenges in caregiving and pull from over 2000 strategies to create personalized, easy-to-understand, and actionable care plans.

The OCTO team is building on its 15-year history of serving clients in health and wellness-related fields with the design and development of pre-clinical medical devices, digital health platforms, digital wellness applications, and more. By collaborating closely with clients, and understanding healthcare industry hurdles, OCTO aims to drive efficiency, creativity, and technical excellence into every collaboration. For more information on OCTO's health tech practice, visit https://www.octopd.com/industry-spotlight/health-tech.

