October is Contact Lens Safety Month at Prevent Blindness with Goal to Educate Consumers on Best Ways to Keep Eyes Healthy, Protect Vision, During Contact Lens Use

"To help keep eyes healthy, practice good lens care and hygiene every day. By doing so, you'll reduce your risk of infection and enjoy clear vision with confidence." - said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

All contact lenses are regulated medical devices that require a prescription and proper fitting by a doctor. This is true even for lenses classified as "decorative," "costume," or "cosmetic" contacts that do not have vision correction. The Federal Trade Commission states that it is illegal to sell cosmetic lenses without getting or verifying the prescription. Sellers must ask for a copy of the prescription or verify the prescription information with the prescriber.

Contact lenses that are old or that do not fit well can scratch the eye (corneal abrasions) and may cause corneal ulcers. Contact lens users are at an increased risk for eye infections if the lenses are not cared for properly. Acanthamoeba Keratitis (AK) is a serious eye infection that affects the cornea and is caused by exposure of the eye to water in pools, lakes, oceans, and even tap water, that contains the Acanthamoeba organism. If left untreated, AK can lead to severe vision loss, and in many cases blindness or loss of an eye.

The best ways to avoid eye infections, including AK, when using contact lenses are to:

Wash hands: Before handling contact lenses, wash your hands with soap and water, then rinse and dry them completely with a lint-free cloth

Remove contact lenses: Remove contact lenses before any activities with water, such as showering, bathing, swimming, or hot tub use.

Do not use water: Contact lenses should never be rinsed with or stored in water (both tap or sterile water).

Follow use and care instructions: Wear and replace contact lenses as directed by your eye doctor. Never wear someone else's lenses.

New solution: Use fresh disinfecting solution to clean, rub, and rinse your contact lenses each time you remove them – even if the solution you are using is a "no-rub." Do not re-use the old solution or "top off" the solution in your lens case.

Clean contact lens case: Contact lens cases should always be cleaned with fresh solution – not water. Then leave the empty case open to dry. Replace lens cases regularly- at least every three months.

Location: Consider keeping your contact lenses outside the bathroom to reduce the risk of water contamination.

Prevent Blindness urges contact lens wearers to contact their eye doctor immediately if they experience unexplained eye discomfort or pain, redness of the eye, watering eyes, and vision changes.

The Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Expert Series episode, "Contact Lens Safety," features Dr. Thomas L. Steinemann, professor of ophthalmology at Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Steinemann discusses the importance of using contact lenses as directed by an eye care doctor.

"Under the guidance of an eye care professional, contact lenses can be a safe and effective way to improve vision," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "To help keep eyes healthy, practice good lens care and hygiene every day. By doing so, you'll reduce your risk of infection and enjoy clear vision with confidence."

For more information and tips on contact lens safety, please visit Prevent Blindness at https://preventblindness.org/wearing-contact-lenses/ or https://preventblindness.org/acanthamoeba-keratitis-contact-lenses/.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

Media Contact

Sarah Hecker, Prevent Blindness, 312.363.6035, [email protected], PreventBlindness.org

SOURCE Prevent Blindness