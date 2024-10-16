October is National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month. Knowing the facts could help save lives

Bystander action in cases of Sudden Cardiac Arrest dramatically improves the likelihood of survival. With greater public awareness and understanding, thousands of lives could be saved each year. Post this

Why don't more people know and apply these fundamental lifesaving skills? Seven common myths may be contributing to public hesitancy to take action.

MYTH No. 1: SCA is rare.

FACT: Sudden Cardiac Arrest is a leading cause of death in the U.S., affecting more than 356,000 people in community settings annually.

MYTH No. 2: SCA is the same as a heart attack.

FACT: When people have heart attacks, they are awake, and their hearts are beating. When people have SCA, they are not awake, and their hearts are not beating.

Myth No. 3: SCA only happens to the elderly.

FACT: SCA happens to people of all ages, including more than 23,000 youth under the age of 18 each year.

Myth No. 4: SCA only happens to people with a history of heart problems.

FACT: SCA is often the first indication of a heart problem.

Myth No. 5: It is best to wait for professional help to arrive.

FACT: You can double or triple a person's chance of survival from SCA by immediately giving CPR.

MYTH No. 6: Only trained personnel are allowed to use AEDs.

FACT: AEDs can be used effectively by anyone who can follow visual and voice prompts.

MYTH No. 7: AEDs can hurt people by shocking them inappropriately.

FACT: AEDs are safe and effective and will not shock the heart unless shocks are needed to restore a healthy heartbeat.

Here's what everyone needs to know. If you encounter someone in Sudden Cardiac Arrest, act quickly and decisively:

1. CALL: Call 911 and follow dispatcher instructions.

2. PUSH: Start CPR. Press hard and fast on the center of the chest at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute (Think of the beat to 'Stayin' Alive by The Bee Gees.)

3. SHOCK: Use the nearest AED as quickly as possible.

"Bystander action in cases of Sudden Cardiac Arrest dramatically improves the likelihood of survival. With greater public awareness and understanding, thousands of lives could be saved each year," said Susan Koeppen, Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation National Spokesperson. "And, since 7 in 10 cardiac arrests occur in the home, taking time to learn CPR and how to use an AED could mean the difference between life and death for a loved one."

