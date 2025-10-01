October Is the Time to Enjoy Fish and Seafood During the 6th Annual National Pescatarian Month

A complement to National Seafood Month, National Pescatarian Month highlights how a fish and vegetable-focused diet can be healthy, exciting and delicious.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Not only is October an excellent time of year to eat fish, seafood and vegetables, it's also the sixth annual National Pescatarian Month. The month-long celebration applauds those who have adopted a healthy pescatarian diet and lifestyle, and it encourages everyone to make room on their plates for more fish and seafood.

"I love showing people how delicious and versatile a seafood-centric diet can be," said Chef Barton Seaver, one of the world's leading sustainable seafood experts and cookbook authors. "Not only that, but it is also easy to cook seafood, and part of National Pescatarian Month is showing people just how easy it is through fun and approachable recipes."

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend consuming at least two to three seafood meals a week, either at home or in restaurants. One goal of National Pescatarian Month is to help bolster efforts already underway by retailers, foodservice operators and brands as part of the existing National Seafood Month, also in October.

People curious about pescatarian living can find inspiration in October and all year long from the award-winning Dish on Fish blog — the official sponsor of National Pescatarian Month — and its updated e-cookbook, "Everyday Seafood Recipes: 100+ Quick and Easy Dishes." Dish on Fish features recipes, cooking tips, helpful nutrition information and more, and the e-cookbook has 10 all-new recipes this year, including Lobster Burgers, Sourdough Crab Melts, a Seacuterie Board and Sheet-Pan Tuna Steaks with Vegetables.

"Readers tell us they appreciate that our recipes are quick, nutritious and full of flavor," said Rima Kleiner, a registered dietitian and licensed nutritionist who keeps Dish on Fish stocked with inspired recipes, smart meal-planning tips, valuable nutritional information and relatable health news. "I always say there is something for everyone during National Pescatarian Month, and that's especially true with wow-worthy recipes like Shrimp Cocktail and Fish Tortilla Soup."

Added Brandon F. Phillips, Vice President of External Affairs and Councils at the National Fisheries Institute, which oversees the Dish on Fish initiative: "We're looking forward to another successful National Pescatarian Month when we can spread more of the good word about the benefits of a pescatarian diet and lifestyle. October is the time for everyone to Go Pescatarian!"

To learn more about Dish on Fish and National Pescatarian Month, visit dishonfish.com or head to its Facebook, Pinterest,X and Instagram pages.

About National Pescatarian Month

National Pescatarian Month is recognized each October in celebration of pescatarians and the pescatarian Diet. This officially designated holiday embraces the health and lifestyle advantages of choosing a pescatarian diet, which consists of seafood- and vegetable-forward options. The holiday encourages consumers to "Go Pescatarian" in October, with a goal of eating at least two to three seafood meals a week, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or prepared at home. National Pescatarian Month is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. To learn more about National Pescatarian Month, visit NFI's Dish on Fish blog.

About the National Fisheries Institute

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. From seagoing vessels to favorite seafood restaurants, NFI's diverse member companies bring delicious fish and shellfish to American families. NFI promotes the federal government's Dietary Guidelines, which suggest that Americans include fish and shellfish in their diets at least twice weekly for healthier lives and to meet nutrient needs. NFI and its members are committed to sustainable management of our oceans and to being stewards of our environment through NFI's embrace of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Fisheries. NFI believes the investment it makes in the world's oceans today will provide our children and future generations the health benefits of a plentiful supply of fish and other seafood tomorrow. From responsible aquaculture and a marketplace supporting free trade to ensuring consumers and the media have the facts about the health benefits of fish and shellfish, NFI and its members support and promote sound public policy based on ground-truth science.

