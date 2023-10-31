October's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Elton John, Travis Kelce & Paul Anka

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Elton John Is Selling His Huge Atlanta Condo"

Elton John has been performing in the United States since 1970 when he did his first American concert. Elton eventually became so busy with his music, television, films and charitable work that he bought a condo in Atlanta as his U.S. base. He later added five more neighboring units to expand his Atlanta condo to 13,300 square feet spanning two floors. Elton's home is now for sale

"Travis Buys Hideaway For Taylor Swift"

Travis Kelce has purchased a new $6 million home in Kansas City with over 16,000 square feet. According to multiple sources, Travis bought the home as a hideaway for himself and his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

"John Lennon's Lost Weekend Apartment"

A New York penthouse where John Lennon lived for 18 months while separated from Yoko Ono, what Lennon referred to as his "Lost Weekend," before going back to Ono in 1975 is for sale at $5.5 million.

"Paul Anka Lists Country Club Home"

One of the world's most popular singer-songwriters since the 1950s, Paul Anka is best known for his hit singles such as "Diana," and "Lonely Boy." In 2007, the multi-talented artist purchased a stunning mansion within the Sherwood Country Club gates in Southern California. Paul has recently listed the home for $10 million.

"Live Like a Rockefeller"

The New York City mansion that was the longtime home of David Rockefeller has sold for $47 million. David was part of the famed Rockefeller fortune, the son of John D Rockefeller Jr and grandson of John D. Rockefeller. He was CEO of Chase Manhattan Corporation.

"Bella & Gigi's Dad Reduces Price On Headache Property"

Mohamed Hadid has lowered the price from $250 million to $68 million for an LA building site in the exclusive Beverly Crest neighborhood. Mohamed, father of Bella and Gigi Hadid, was planning to build a 100,000-square-foot home there but began the project without a building permit and had to tear it down.

"Jackson Browne & Daryl Hannah Home"

A former home of Jackson Browne and Daryl Hannah has come on the market at $16.85 million. The Santa Monica five-bedroom home includes a two-bedroom guest house, a detached two-story studio, resort-style swimming pool, and a private sports court.

"Queen of Soul's Detroit Mansion Sold"

One of Detroit's grand old homes has sold. The abandoned home, which was owned by Aretha Franklin at the time of her death, was recently sold to new owners who plan to restore the home.

"Wilt the Stilt's Tall Home"

Wilt Chamberlain was the all-star 7'1? center for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers who dominated the pro basketball courts in the 1960s. He scored 100 points in a single game in 1962, the only player to ever hit the 100-point mark. Almost as unique as Wilt, the Bel Air home he built in the 1970s towers over just about anything else with its features such as 40-foot ceilings. Although Wilt died in 1999, his home is still in play, now for sale at $9.995 million.

"Michael Douglas's Central Park Apartment"

Michael Douglas has reduced the asking price on his New York City apartment from $21.5 million to $19.5 million. The four-bedroom apartment was built in 1908 and totally updated with a chef's kitchen and wine storage, and has big views of Central Park. Douglas has bought and sold a number of real estate properties over the years, including a Mediterranean island home he recently had listed at $32.7 million.

