October's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: George Clooney, Tom Cruise, David and Victoria Beckham

"George Clooney Sells Longtime LA Home"

Soon after George Clooney was hired to star in the TV drama "ER" in 1995, he bought a six-bedroom home in LA's Fryman Canyon neighborhood for $2.2 million. George just sold it to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey for $14.5 million. Culpo, the 2012 Miss USA and Miss Universe winner, and McCaffrey, an NFL star, were married in June. The compound includes the 7,000-square-foot main home, several guest homes, a tennis court, and a pool.

"Rudy Ordered To Surrender Luxury New York Pad"

Rudy Giuliani has been ordered by a federal judge to turn over the keys to his luxury New York apartment to help settle a $148 million civil court judgement. Mr. Giuliani was sued over lies he spread about two Georgia election workers he accused of stuffing the ballot box following the 2020 presidential election. According to Realtor.com, the New York apartment is worth about $6 million. Giuliani may also lose his Palm Beach condo, which is worth about $3.5 million.

"Matthew Perry's Home Sells One Year After Death"

Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home has sold for $8.5 million. The sale comes one year after Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, which led to his drowning. Perry bought the four-bedroom contemporary home in 2020 for $6 million.

"Billy Joel Lists Long Island Estate"

Billy Joel has relisted his 26-acre Long Island waterfront home for $49.9 million. Consisting of four properties: the Main House, Beach House, Guest House, and the Gate House, Billy bought the property in 2002 and then invested a few million dollars more on the compound. The 20,000-square-foot Main House includes 30-foot-tall cathedral ceilings, a ballroom and views of Long Island Sound.

"Helen Mirren Relists In LA For Much Less"

Actress Helen Mirren has listed her LA home for the third time in the last three years, but has now knocked nearly $4 million off her original ask of $18.5 million. The new listing at $14.995 million includes the main house, a two-bedroom guest home and a one-bedroom guest apartment on 6.5 acres.

"Tyler Perry's Mansion, Rolls Royce & Ferrari"

Tyler Perry's former home in Atlanta has come on the market at $3.9 million. The 17,899-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, a theater, gym, infinity pool, tennis court, and a pond. But that's not all, it also includes a six-car garage with a 1973 Rolls Royce & a 1975 Ferrari.

"LA Mansion Sale May Set New Record"

The Pritzker Estate in Los Angeles has been listed at $195 million. The 16-bedroom home with about 50,000 square feet was built in 2011 for the billionaire couple Tony and Jeanne Pritzker, who are now going through a difficult divorce. If the home sells anywhere near the asking price, it will set a new record for the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles. The current record is the $165 million Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos paid in 2020 for the Warner Estate.

"Tom Cruise's Florida Penthouse Spared"

The good fortune that Hurricane Milton weakened before it landed on Florida's Gulf Coast was great news for Tom Cruise, who owns a luxury penthouse in Clearwater, Florida. The condo is located near the Church of Scientology's international headquarters, of which Cruise is a longtime member.

"Jim Carrey Cuts LA Home Price"

The Los Angeles home that Jim Carrey once called his "magical sanctuary" is still for sale, but with a better price. Located in LA's Brentwood neighborhood, Jim has relocated to his vacation property in Maui and put the Brentwood estate, where he had lived for years, up for sale. The 12,700-square-foot home with five bedrooms and six full baths is now listed at $26.5 million.

