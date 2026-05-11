Oculi Named as a 4th Batch of IC Taiwan Grand Challenge Winners

With Oculi's AI Vision, devices, machines, and structures can see everything, store nothing, and save energy with world-class security and privacy. Post this

Oculi revolutionizes visual intelligence at the edge with patented IntelliPixel® technology — enhancing AI-driven applications while saving energy, optimizing efficiency, and ensuring complete privacy.

"This batch (Batch 4) attracted 209 international startup and academic research teams from 38 countries, said Chen Ping-Hao, Startup Marketing Manager of the ICTGC team. "A total of 11 winning teams were selected, demonstrating ICTGC's strong appeal as an international innovation platform. The winners will showcase and present at InnoVEX, Asia's largest and most iconic startup exhibition, and receive their awards during InnoVEX 2026 from June 2 to 5 in Taipei, Taiwan."

Oculi executives will be attending ICTGC Award Ceremony & Award-winning Technologies Unveil and the InnoVEX 2026 Exposition in Taipei, Taiwan on June 2 -5. The expo will be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2), 4th Floor, No. 2, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang District, Taipei 11568, Taiwan.

About Oculi

Oculi is a deep-tech fabless company putting the "eye" in AI by delivering the fastest and lowest energy vision for the edge. The company has developed the world's first Software Defined Vision Sensor™ optimized for Physical AI applications. Oculi aims to transform edge AI through technology inspired by the efficiency of human vision and the rapid processing capabilities of machines. With Oculi's AI Vision, devices, machines, and structures can see everything, store nothing, and save energy with world-class security and privacy.

Media Contact

Patrick Henry, Oculi, 1 8587615499, [email protected], https://www.oculi.ai/

Sana Kouatly, Oculi, 961 3634932, [email protected], https://www.oculi.ai/

SOURCE Oculi