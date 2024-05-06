Oddr and the Aderant Experts at i2X Consulting Announce Partnership

With i2x's unmatched expertise in Aderant and our innovative and industry-first Invoice-to-Cash platform, allows us to deliver comprehensive solutions that not only reduce invoice outstanding days and write-offs but also enhance the client experience and eliminate AR leakage. Milan Bobde, CEO, Oddr Post this

To solve this, law firms can now modernize and optimize their AR operations with the right processes and the first of kind technology invoice to cash.

Milan Bobde, CEO at Oddr comments, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with i2x. i2x's unmatched expertise in Aderant, coupled with our innovative and industry's first Invoice-to-Cash platform, allows us to deliver comprehensive solutions that not only reduce invoice outstanding days and write-offs but also enhance the client experience and eliminate AR leakage. We eagerly anticipate working with the exceptional team at i2x to help Aderant firms streamline their billing, collections, payments, and reconciliation processes."

Bryan Gibson, CEO, i2X Consulting adds: "The secret is out, all businesses run on cash. In all seriousness, shrinking the time to cash cycle is greatly benefitted by shrinking the bill to payment cycle. Oddr takes an elegantly simple but rich approach. Clean and integrated, Oddr can help your business manage the nuances of collecting payment through innovative use of technology, integration, and easy-to-use screens. Bridging your practice management and email systems to enable collection of account activity is one such unique example with powerful repercussions. Additionally, providing a single interface for bill receipt tracking, regardless of bill method, is a first. Having seen lots of solutions to many of the same problems, I am excited to see the Oddr team develop truly novel solutions to vital business functions."

Chris Mills, COO, i2X Consulting adds: "The Oddr team has made design decisions with end users at the forefront. Rather than searching for data, users are empowered with data to perform vital business functions with minimal wasted effort. They have done for the cash cycle what Apple did for the mobile phone."

About i2x

i2x knows legal software. With unique Aderant experience, i2x has helped AMLAW, national, and regional firms with everything Aderant, from upgrades and customizations to data imports/exports, new feature rollouts and 911 help, i2x has truly seen it all.

With a proven track record, a growing team of Aderant experts, and incredible clients, i2x has cemented itself as a leader in all things Aderant. Trust the many firms that trust i2x and check them out, i2xsolutions.com or reach out to Bryan at [email protected] or Chris at [email protected].

About Oddr

Oddr is the legal industry's only AI-powered invoice-to-cash platform. Oddr's AI-powered platform centralizes, streamlines and accelerates every step of billing + collections— from bill preparation and delivery to collections and reconciliation - enabling new possibilities in analytics, forecasting, and client service that eliminate revenue leakage and increase profitability in the billing and collections lifecycle. www.oddr.com.

Milan Bobde, CEO at Oddr comments, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with i2x. i2x's unmatched expertise in Aderant, coupled with our innovative and industry's first Invoice-to-Cash platform, allows us to deliver comprehensive solutions that not only reduce invoice outstanding days and write-offs but also enhance the client experience and eliminate AR leakage. We eagerly anticipate working with the exceptional team at i2x to help Aderant firms streamline their billing, collections, payments, and reconciliation processes."

Media Contact

Patricia Nagy, Oddr, 1 6467174541, [email protected], www.oddr.com

SOURCE Oddr