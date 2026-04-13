Oddr Releases The Power of One: The 2026 Revenue Intelligence Benchmark

"The law firm revenue cycle is rapidly evolving from automation to intelligence. We are showing how predictive analytics, AI-driven forecasting, and client-level insight are defining the next decade of law firm revenue performance." Post this

Milan Bobde, CEO, Oddr, adds; "The law firm revenue cycle is rapidly evolving from automation to intelligence. We are showing how predictive analytics, AI-driven forecasting, and client-level insight are defining the next decade of law firm revenue performance."

"The challenges highlighted in the 2026 Revenue Intelligence Benchmark - fragmented systems, limited visibility, and too much manual work were exactly what our team was dealing with. Oddr has helped us connect those pieces, giving us clear visibility into invoice status and client behavior so we can prioritize collections more effectively. It's made our process more proactive, and we're seeing faster resolution and better outcomes as a result," adds Jennifer Zimmerman, Senior Director – Revenue Cycle Operations, Husch Blackwell

Revenue Leakage: A Problem Now Measured

The report's most striking finding is also its most consequential: law firms are losing real, earned revenue — not to disputed matters or bad clients, but to structural failures in their own systems and workflows. 65% of surveyed firms estimate they lose 2% or more of billed revenue annually to delayed payments, write-downs, or manual errors. 12% estimate losses exceeding 10% of billed revenue. For a firm billing $500 million annually, a 2% leakage rate represents $10 million in revenue earned but not collected.

Additional findings underscore the scale of the challenge:

69% of firms lack end-to-end visibility across the revenue lifecycle

88% require multiple systems to complete a single billing-to-cash cycle

58% carry DSO of 60 days or more — and only 1% report sub-30-day collections

73% have not adopted AI for revenue operations in any form

The Appetite for Change Is Unmistakable

Despite low current adoption, the investment pipeline for AI-driven revenue technology is strong. 85% of respondents said they are likely or definitely investing in AI revenue tools within the next 12 months, and 19% are actively reviewing solutions now. Respondents cited faster cash flow and reduced manual effort as the top ROI justifications, followed closely by better client experience and improved forecasting accuracy.

The capabilities firms most want are clear: 77% identified predictive client payment behavior as the insight that would most improve financial performance, followed by real-time DSO and AR risk visibility (73%) and client-level anomaly detection (69%).

Thomas W. Van Der Moere, Chief Financial Officer, Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP, concludes: "Over the past several years we re‑imagined our intake‑to‑cash cycle end‑to‑end, with a particular focus on improving execution through better processes, use of data and technology.

We selected Oddr to transform our capabilities in the invoice‑to‑cash segment of the cycle. As reflected in Oddr's Revenue Intelligence Report, predictive insight into client payment behavior and real‑time visibility into revenue leakage were essential elements to strengthening our intake-to-cash cycle design. With Oddr, we now have the intelligence needed to make better financial decisions and drive meaningful improvements in firm cash flow."

About the Report

The 2026 Revenue Intelligence Report is based on survey responses from CFOs, Directors of Finance, and Billing Operations leaders at Am Law 100, Am Law 200, and NLJ 500 firms. It covers six areas: visibility and DSO, system fragmentation and automation, analytics and forecasting, AI adoption, client billing transparency, and revenue leakage. The full report is available by request here.

About Oddr

Oddr is the legal industry's first and only Revenue Intelligence platform, purpose-built to unify billing, collections, payments, and forecasting in a single, strategic system. Developed in collaboration with over 80 leading law firms across the Am Law 100, Am Law 200, and NLJ 500, Oddr delivers the tools firms need to accelerate revenue, reduce leakage, and make smarter financial decisions. Learn more at www.oddr.com.

Media Contact

Patricia Nagy, The Proxy Agency, 1 646-717-4541, [email protected]

SOURCE Oddr