ODDSworks enhances game library, partners with Casino Gaming Development to bring 3 Shot Poker Online

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODDSworks is proud to announce that an agreement has been finalized to bring Casino Gaming Development's most popular casino-proven games, to the BETguard™ Remote Game Server. Casino Gaming Development will start with it's casino proven table game 3 Shot Poker with ODDSworks.

3 Shot Poker was awarded Game of the Year at the 2023 Global Table Games and Game Protection Conference.

ODDSworks CEO, Shridhar Joshi noted "There is a tremendous amount of potential in the market waiting to be capitalized on, and we expect to partner with other amazing companies like Casino Gaming Development moving forward. ODDSworks is now positioned to be the go-to place for special unique online games."

ODDSworks game library consists of a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds, and features.

About Casino Gaming Development:

"We are casino dealers. We spend each and every day critically watching live table games. "We get inspiration and innovation being around tables."

"Our mission is to revolutionize the casino table game industry by providing a dynamic, thrilling and unique gaming experience. With over 20 years of dealing experience and collectively over 80 years in the casino industry as a whole,

our CGD team will strive to constantly innovate and enhance our platform, delivering the latest and greatest games in a secure and responsible manner. Our goal is to become the leading name in casino gaming, known for cutting edge, fun and endless entertainment"

We have a strong supply of games in ODDSworks' pipeline." Said Angel Espino, CEO of Casino Gaming Development Corporation. We look forward to years of bringing unique table games to market with ODDSworks.

About ODDSworks

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The BETguard™ RGS platform processes over $2 Billion annually in wagering and is approved under GLI-19 regulations. It will power the ODDSworks games as they expand with each new market opening. ODDSworks plans to integrate with many major online casinos and provide their unique, market-proven game library to operators.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSWorks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its player's inside out..

For more about ODDSWorks visit, ODDSworks.com

