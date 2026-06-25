Odeon Multicines Debuts Europe's Largest HDR Cinema LED in Madrid

"This installation marks a game-changing milestone for our premium cinema strategy," said D. Luis C. Millán, CEO and owner of Odeon Multicines Sambil, Madrid Post this

"This installation marks a game-changing milestone for our premium cinema strategy," said D. Luis C. Millán, CEO and owner of Odeon Multicines Sambil, Madrid, "By pairing HDR cinema LED with true acoustic transparency, we're bringing European audiences something completely new – the visual brilliance of Direct View HDR, perfectly paired with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos."

Unlike conventional LED displays that require perimeter-mounted audio systems, the Tricorne Premium LED screen features a micro-perforated design that enables loudspeakers to be placed directly behind the display – allowing sound to pass cleanly through the screen surface. This preserves natural sound localization while eliminating the acoustic compromises of traditional non-perforated LED screens. The system supports all leading immersive audio formats, delivering sound performance commensurate with the scale and precision of the visuals.

With a 3.3mm pixel pitch, the floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall LED screen measures 17 meters wide by 7 meters high on a curved frame, delivering HDR imagery that exceeds 4K resolution with precision color reproduction. The screen also supports direct-view 3D presentations, offering exceptional depth and clarity with ultra-low crosstalk. Leveraging LED's inherent brightness and contrast, 3D content achieves heightened vividness and immersion, enhancing the experience for blockbuster features and event cinema.

"From an integration perspective, this project demonstrated that large-format acoustically transparent LED can be deployed efficiently without compromising performance," said Juan García, CTO of Equipo de Cine. "The combination of modular design, precise alignment, and a certified playback ecosystem allowed us to meet both technical and operational targets within a very tight schedule."

The installation also integrates GDC Cinema Automation CA2.0, which provides centralized control, scheduling, and automation of playback across auditoriums. CA2.0 supports automated feature and trailer playback, real-time monitoring, and scalable content management, enabling operators to efficiently manage thousands of titles across 12 auditoriums via live-streaming connections to the SCL-3000 Live-Streaming Library Server.

"This project is proof that LED cinema has come of age," said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, Founder and CEO of GDC Technology. "A fully DCI-certified, acoustically transparent LED solution at this scale isn't just a technical achievement – it's a game-changer for exhibitors and audiences alike. The HDR visuals we're delivering here simply cannot be achieved with conventional projection technology."

About Odeon Multicines

Odeon Multicines is the most technologically advanced premium cinema chain in Spain, having opted to be at the forefront of digital cinema exhibition with a clear goal - to have the best technology in the market for their customers. VIP seating, immersive sound and 4K laser projection technology is prevalent throughout the circuit. The flagship site in Madrid, Sambil, is one of the most advanced premium cinemas in Europe and is often used as a reference site at international level.

About Equipo de Cine

Equipo de Cine is a company specialized in the integration, installation, and supply of professional audiovisual and cinema equipment. The company provides comprehensive technological solutions for cinemas and audiovisual productions, including projection, sound, and control systems. Acting as technology integrator, Equipo de Cine designs and implements complete solutions tailored to each project's technical and operational needs. The company collaborates with leading industry partners such as GDC, Christie, QSC, and Dolby, ensuring access to state-of-the-art technology and high-quality standards.

About GDC Technology Limited (www.gdc-tech.com)

GDC Technology ('GDC') is a global leader in digital cinema solutions, specializing in cutting-edge technologies that elevate the theatrical experience. With an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing facility, GDC develops and produces high-performance HDR and SDR media servers for both digital projectors and LED cinema displays, alongside content storage systems, immersive and surround cinema audio processors, and comprehensive enterprise software — including theatre management and advanced automation systems.

As a licensee of DTS Surround and DTS:X for IAB (Immersive Audio Bitstream), GDC integrates object-based immersive sound technology into its media servers and audio processors, delivering unparalleled audio experiences. The company also offers a full suite of digital cinema products and services, including 3D solutions, audio equipment, projector laser retrofits, projector lamps, and post-production support — empowering cinemas worldwide with innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions.

About Tricorne Premium LED (www.tricorne.com.sg)

Tricorne Premium LED is a pioneering Singapore-based technology company specializing in advanced LED display solutions for the cinematic industry. Leveraging state-of-the-art engineering, Tricorne Premium LED is committed to delivering unparalleled visual and auditory experiences for theatres worldwide. The company's flagship product, the DCI-certified Fully Acoustically Transparent Cinema LED Screen, represents the future of cinema, offering brilliant, seamless visuals without compromising the pristine audio performance required for immersive, high-fidelity film presentation.

GDC Media Contact: Tony Adamson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (214) 686-0491

Photo: click here

Media Contact

Tony Adamson, GDC Technology, 1 214 686-0491, [email protected], https://www.gdc-tech.com/

SOURCE GDC Technology