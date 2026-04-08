Odin Introduced as an Open Framework to Reduce Fragmentation in Data Interchange

A canonical data model and interchange framework designed to reduce fragmentation, eliminate inconsistency and accelerate data movement across industries

IRVING, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tessarai announced the introduction and publication of Open Data Interchange Notation (Odin), a canonical data model and interchange framework designed to address fragmented schemas, inconsistent implementations and high integration cost across industries.

Odin defines a single, deterministic way to represent, validate and transform structured data. It unifies schema, transformation and form definition into a self-describing system, enabling consistent data exchange across systems and partners without translation ambiguity or implementation variance.

Legacy approaches separate data formats, schemas and transformation logic, creating variability and rework across implementations. Odin consolidates these layers into a single framework, reducing integration overhead, improving interoperability and enabling real-time data movement across distributed systems.

"Data interchange has been constrained by fragmented schemas, inconsistent implementations and high integration cost," said Laird Rixford. "Odin establishes a single, canonical way to represent and move data, eliminating ambiguity and enabling systems to interoperate without translation layers."

Odin is designed for modern data workflows where systems, partners and automation operate against a shared structure. Its self-describing types, inline constraints and deterministic syntax reduce reliance on external schema interpretation while improving processing efficiency and consistency across implementations.

The Odin framework includes:

Canonical Data Model (CDM): A single, consistent representation of structured data across systems and formats

Schema Definition: Inline, constraint-driven schema that travels with the data, reducing dependency on external specifications

Transformation Engine: Declarative mappings between formats using Odin as the intermediate representation

Forms Definition: Declarative, print-accurate and screen-compatible form schemas bound directly to data structures

Token Efficiency: Reduced structural overhead compared with traditional formats, improving processing efficiency across systems and AI-driven workflows

ODIN-L, the technical specification, defines the notation, schema and transformation rules that ensure deterministic parsing and consistent implementation.

Odin is published as a fully open specification, with the ODIN-L specification and schemas released under Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY 4.0), and reference SDKs available in TypeScript/Node.js, .NET, Java, Rust, Ruby and Python under the Apache 2.0 license. This structure enables broad adoption, independent implementation and contribution without centralized control or committee-driven evolution.

"Interchange breaks down when control is centralized," Rixford said. "Odin is fully open by design, with specification, schemas and implementations available to anyone, so it can be adopted, extended and built on without permission or license fees. That openness eliminates variability and establishes one way to represent, validate and transform data across systems."

The initial release includes more than 300 schemas across 18 sectors, including insurance, healthcare, finance, government and real estate, establishing a foundation for cross-industry interoperability.

The Odin schemas are currently published as a Community Working Draft, inviting industry participants to evaluate, implement and contribute feedback prior to finalization.

For more information and to contribute, visit https://odin.foundation

About Odin

Open Data Interchange Notation (Odin) is a canonical data model and interchange framework designed to unify how structured data is represented, validated and transformed. By combining schema, transformation and form definition into a single, deterministic system, Odin enables consistent, efficient data exchange across systems, partners and industries. The ODIN-L specification defines the technical foundation for implementation and interoperability.

About Tessarai

Tessarai is the technology studio behind Odin, focused on building secure, modern infrastructure platforms. Founded by experienced leadership across InsurTech, FinTech and WealthTech, Tessarai develops systems designed to support durable, trust-centered technology ecosystems. For more information, visit www.tessarai.com.

Media Contact

Tessarai Press Team, Tessarai, 1 (469) 259-2609, [email protected]

SOURCE Tessarai