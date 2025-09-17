ODL Inc. Selected by Door and Window Market Magazine's Sustainability Awards for Cutting-Edge AeroShield Glass Technology

"Integrating AeroShield's aerogel technology into ODL's insulating glass gives builders a breakthrough solution they can offer homeowners that combines thermal performance, slimmer profiles and enhanced clarity." -- Derek Fielding, Vice President – Strategic Marketing & Business Development at ODL Post this

"Earning a spot among the winners of DWM's 2025 Sustainability Awards is recognition of how ODL's partnership with AeroShield is redefining what's possible for the future of energy-efficient glass," said Derek Fielding, Vice President – Strategic Marketing & Business Development at ODL. "Integrating AeroShield's aerogel technology into ODL's insulating glass gives builders a breakthrough solution they can offer homeowners that combines thermal performance, slimmer profiles and enhanced clarity."

ODL and AeroShield's dual-pane IG replaces inert gas fillings with a 4-millimeter-thick layer of aerogel, one of the most advanced insulating materials on earth. This innovation delivers R-7.1 thermal performance, surpassing ENERGY STAR® requirements without adding weight or thickness. Delivering superior views, AeroShield's aerogel insulation is more transparent than glass while offering twice the insulating power of inert gases.

ODL's prototypes of aerogel-insulated patio and entry doors are currently undergoing testing, with commercial availability expected by the end of 2026.

Learn more about ODL at https://www.odl.com/ and see the complete list of DWM's 2025 Sustainability Awards winners here.

About ODL, Inc.

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan, ODL is a privately held, third-generation family-owned company celebrating 80 years of innovation. Under the ODL, Verre Select, and Robover brands, the company offers a wide range of building products including fiberglass and steel entry doors, decorative and clear doorglass, enclosed blinds, doorglass frames, and custom glass solutions.

ODL's extensive manufacturing and distribution network spans 14 locations across the U.S., Canada, China, Mexico, and the U.K., providing customers with responsive service and reliable supply. ODL products are available through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

Media Contact

John Reardon, ODL Inc., (862) 222-7439

