ODL Partners with Dyke Industries to Expand Entry Door Distribution in Southeast

The partnership builds on Dyke Industries' regional network and recent investment in its Orlando branch. Offering enhanced pre-hanging capabilities, the branch will support faster lead times, greater customization, and improved service for builders and dealers. With additional locations in Miami and Tallahassee, Dyke is well-positioned to accelerate ODL's growth across Florida and the broader Southeast.

"By partnering with Dyke Industries, we can bring our high-performance entry door systems to more builders and homeowners in hurricane-prone regions," said Andy Arnsman, Director of Sales at ODL. "Dyke's strong Florida presence enables us to deliver expanded options, faster turnaround, and confidence that our doors meet the strictest building codes."

ODL has invested heavily in impact-rated products, including a flush-glazed collection of fiberglass doors tested for HVHZ and WBD regions. ODL offers more than 1,000 approved impact-rated configurations, giving builders and dealers the flexibility to meet demanding code requirements while offering premium design options.

"Partnering with ODL strengthens our ability to provide best-in-class entry door solutions," said Jordan Buschmohle, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Dyke Industries. "Our Florida investments underscore our commitment to the market and ensure we can deliver the quality, speed, and flexibility our customers expect."

Distribution began rolling out in Q2 2025, with full availability across Dyke Industries' Southeastern branch network expected by early Q4.

About ODL, Inc.

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan, ODL is a privately held, third-generation family-owned company celebrating 80 years of innovation. Under the ODL, Verre Select, and Robover brands, the company offers a wide range of building products including fiberglass and steel entry doors, decorative and clear doorglass, enclosed blinds, doorglass frames, and custom glass solutions.

ODL's extensive manufacturing and distribution network spans 14 locations across the U.S., Canada, China, Mexico, and the U.K., providing customers with responsive service and reliable supply. ODL products are available through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

About Dyke Industries

Founded in 1866, Dyke Industries, Inc. is a privately held company specializing in the distribution of building materials—including millwork, windows, and doors. With multiple branch locations across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, Dyke Industries is committed to serving builders, dealers, and remodelers with high-quality products and outstanding service.

