ODOT Taps Woolpert for Bridge Replacement, Maintenance Contracts

Under the second contract, Woolpert will provide field condition surveys, testing, MOT planning, and condition evaluation reports for District 12 to support maintenance repairs on 11 bridges along U.S. Route 422 in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties.

Woolpert Bridge Engineer and Project Manager Tom Less said these projects are proactive to prevent aging bridges from reaching a hazardous state.

"ODOT is committed to ensuring that Ohio's infrastructure is safe, maintained, and well-positioned for the future, and these contracts will help support that mission," Less said. "While Woolpert has expanded its presence and services throughout the U.S. and world, we are always incredibly proud to continue our support for such a long-term, valued client and state that many of us here at Woolpert call home."

The contracts are underway.

