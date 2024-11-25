ODR.com Launches Powerful AI-Assisted Family Dispute Resolution Platform

Proven mobile-optimized system enables families to resolve their divorce and separation cases online through self-service

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODR.com, the leading provider of online dispute resolution services, today announces the launch of their ODR.com for family disputes platform, designed to help couples resolve their divorce and separation cases efficiently and effectively, enabling courts to alleviate bottlenecks and direct more attention to the most complex cases.

This technology simplifies the separation process by providing a straightforward and affordable do-it-yourself solution for couples by addressing parenting, property, and money matters in a highly intuitive way. The technology leverages artificial intelligence to suggest appropriate divisions and support levels. It also enables mediators to engage with couples online to offer support whenever they're needed. ODR.com for family disputes is mobile-optimized, generates formal documentation for settlement agreements and parenting plans, and offers seamless integration into most court case management systems.

This new platform leverages cutting edge technology originally developed over five years in Australia by National Legal Aid as part of amica.gov.au. International award-winning user experience design firm Portable built and scaled this technology, which has handled more than 11,000 cases in Australia (including 4,000 couples dividing their assets and 1,400 couples creating parenting plans) saving courts more than $80 million dollars. The new ODR.com Family Dispute Resolution platform combines the proven power of that system with ODR.com's cutting edge case management and online workspaces to deliver a best-in-class solution fully updated for North American courts.

Most family courts remain primarily offline, resulting in too much friction for courts staff and the parties. More than 95% of divorcing couples use mobile devices each day in their personal and professional lives, but when they get to the courts they often encounter paper-based processes, legacy systems, and long delays waiting for in-person hearings. The ODR.com for family disputes helps family courts modernize their services with intuitive technology, reducing costs and time to closure while improving litigant satisfaction.

"ODR.com for family disputes leverages the great work done in Australia to bring the most scaled, proven online divorce and separation system ever built into North America," said Colin Rule, CEO of ODR.com. "We believe the power of the ODR.com back end and tools that facilitate amicable resolutions, combined with the mobile-optimized self-service features designed by Portable, will dramatically improve resolution rates for family courts across the United States and Canada."

ODR.com (a wholly owned for-profit division of the American Arbitration Association, the largest provider of dispute resolution services in the world), offers cutting edge functionalities like 24x7 accessibility, integrated video-conferencing, artificial intelligence, and a nationwide panel of top dispute resolution experts. ODR.com's management team has led the development of family ODR for more than a decade, including the launch of the first online divorce and separation platform ever built (the Dutch Legal Aid Board's Rechtwijzer) in 2013.

"Portable is excited to work with ODR.com to bring our platform to North America," said Simon Goodrich, co-founder of Portable. "Now divorcing couples in the United States and Canada will be able to leverage the same powerful front end tools we've scaled in Australia. Partnering with ODR.com means we can deliver even more functionality by integrating world class mediation services and smooth integration into courts."

To learn more about family dispute resolution and ODR 2.0 (next generation online dispute resolution), visit ODR.com/family.

