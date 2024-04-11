ODU Automotive North America Offers ODU Docking Mate® - An Innovative Connector System for Automotive Docking Applications

"The increasing integration of additional functions in electric drivetrains necessitates a rethink with regard to the associated connector systems," says Rudolf Dechantsreiter, Head of Business Unit Automotive. Post this

This connector system offers a tolerance compensation of up to +/- 1 millimeter, customized housings to meet your requirements, a sturdy busbar design, high process capability, and automated assembly capability. Applications include, but are not limited to, inverter to motor, battery to battery management system, robotic assembly, powertrain. ODU Automotive North America also offers one-to-one engineering support.

"The increasing integration of additional functions in electric drivetrains necessitates a rethink with regard to the associated connector systems," says Rudolf Dechantsreiter, Head of Business Unit Automotive.

For more information about ODU DOCKING MATE®, visit: https://odu-automotive.com/applications/docking/

ODU GROUP

GLOBAL REPRESENTATION WITH PERFECT CONNECTIONS

The ODU Group is one of the world's leading suppliers of connector systems, employing 2,700 people around the world. In addition to its company headquarters in Muehldorf a. Inn (Germany), ODU also has an international distribution network, production and product development sites in Sibiu/Romania, Shanghai/China, Tijuana/Mexico and Camarillo/USA. ODU combines all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies including design and development, machine tooling and special machine construction, injection, stamping, turning, surface technology, assembly and cable assembly. The ODU Group sells its products globally through its sales offices in Austria, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Sweden, UK and the US, as well as through numerous international sales partners. ODU connectors ensure a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media for a variety of demanding applications including automotive, medical technology, military and security, industrial electronics, and test and measurement.

Media Contact

Dana Stoica, ODU Automotive Inc., 805-402-6216, [email protected], https://odu-automotive.com/

SOURCE ODU Automotive Inc.