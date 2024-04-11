ODU Automotive North America Offers ODU Docking Mate® - An Innovative Connector System for Automotive Docking Applications

ODU Automotive North America, a leading supplier of connector systems, showcases the ODU DOCKING MATE® - a connector system that can reliably transmit power and signals, compensate tolerances, and can be plugged in blindly. Designed with ODU LAMTAC© Flex technology, this connector system is easily adaptable, even to tight spaces, and offers a modular design with many variations, making it ideal for automotive docking applications.
CAMARILLO, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODU Automotive North America, a leading supplier of connector systems, showcases the ODU DOCKING MATE® - a connector system that can reliably transmit power and signals, compensate tolerances, and can be plugged in blindly. Designed with ODU LAMTAC© Flex technology, this connector system is easily adaptable, even to tight spaces, and offers a modular design with many variations, making it ideal for automotive docking applications.
ODU DOCKING MATE® is part of a successful portfolio of connectivity solutions that includes also EV charging, high current, as well as battery swapping. It is the ideal solution for modules that must be connected directly, as well as connections that include rigid busbars and require a contact system that can precisely compensate tolerances, allowing for automated assembly.
This connector system offers a tolerance compensation of up to +/- 1 millimeter, customized housings to meet your requirements, a sturdy busbar design, high process capability, and automated assembly capability. Applications include, but are not limited to, inverter to motor, battery to battery management system, robotic assembly, powertrain. ODU Automotive North America also offers one-to-one engineering support.
"The increasing integration of additional functions in electric drivetrains necessitates a rethink with regard to the associated connector systems," says Rudolf Dechantsreiter, Head of Business Unit Automotive.
For more information about ODU DOCKING MATE®, visit: https://odu-automotive.com/applications/docking/
ODU GROUP
GLOBAL REPRESENTATION WITH PERFECT CONNECTIONS
The ODU Group is one of the world's leading suppliers of connector systems, employing 2,700 people around the world. In addition to its company headquarters in Muehldorf a. Inn (Germany), ODU also has an international distribution network, production and product development sites in Sibiu/Romania, Shanghai/China, Tijuana/Mexico and Camarillo/USA. ODU combines all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies including design and development, machine tooling and special machine construction, injection, stamping, turning, surface technology, assembly and cable assembly. The ODU Group sells its products globally through its sales offices in Austria, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Sweden, UK and the US, as well as through numerous international sales partners. ODU connectors ensure a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media for a variety of demanding applications including automotive, medical technology, military and security, industrial electronics, and test and measurement.
Media Contact
Dana Stoica, ODU Automotive Inc., 805-402-6216, [email protected], https://odu-automotive.com/
SOURCE ODU Automotive Inc.
Share this article