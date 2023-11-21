Odyssey Communications Inc. delivers 5 million Microsoft Office Specialist certification exams

"We are deeply proud of the work that OCI has accomplished over the course of our partnership," said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport. "Their team is dedicated to excellent service and communication, and we know that their excellence has made this milestone possible." Post this

"On behalf of Microsoft Worldwide Public Sector Education, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to OCI. Through a proud partnership spanning more than 20 years with Certiport, a Pearson VUE Business, and Microsoft, Odyssey Communications helps thousands of Japanese educators, students, and professionals achieve their certification goals," said Jeff Johnson, Senior Business Manager, Worldwide Public Sector Education, Microsoft. "We are looking forward to our continued partnership, and to further strengthening the future workforce across Japan."

Over their 20-year partnership with Certiport, OCI has focused on retraining the workforce for the digital age and preparing learners to become Microsoft Office Specialist experts and champions. In fact, in the 2023 MOS World Championship, Japanese student Sora Takaya took home first place in the Microsoft Excel category.

"We are deeply proud of the incredible work that OCI has accomplished over the course of our partnership," said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport. "Their team is dedicated to excellent service and communication, and we know that their excellence has made this milestone possible. From focused marketing efforts to customer support, to active engagement in the MOS Championship, they bring the best to everything they do. Congratulations, Odyssey Communications Inc, team on this fantastic accomplishment."

