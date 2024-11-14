Odyssey Impact's New Grant Opportunity: $2,500 - $25,000 for Local Nonprofits -- But Don't Bother If You JUST Want to Raise Awareness

Through the simple and streamlined Connected Communities Grants, Odyssey Impact® is offering up to $25,000 to nonprofits (or those with a verified nonprofit fiscal sponsor) who want to help solve problems in their communities and bring people together in person. Post this

Grants will range from $2,500 to $25,000 for applicants with CREATIVE and UNIQUE ideas for tackling local challenges and bringing people together IN PERSON. You know what your town needs and we want to help you make it happen.

Our Mandate is Simple: We want creative ways to help connect people in real-time, in meaningful ways.

Odyssey Impact Board President, Riaz Patel, and co-founder of ConnectEffect, underscores the critical importance of real, in-person connection:

"We're facing an unprecedented epidemic of isolation, alienation, and loneliness. We don't need more awareness or research to know it's a massive problem. We need bold, innovative solutions from creative thinkers to reignite a sense of community across America."

Interested in applying? Awesome! But here's what we don't want:

We're not looking for "scalable" projects. We ARE looking for local and connected.

No "awareness campaigns." We want to help you take real action instead.

No "virtual" events. We are funding in-person, live human stuff.

Skip the epic applications. We don't have the time for those either.

No weeks-long recap reports. We'd rather see your great pics and videos.

No galas, golf tournaments, or fundraisers. We want project- and program-focused ideas.

Got something cool and community-focused in mind? Perfect! We want unique ideas that make sense for your community, and we want you to spell it out clearly (without all the fluff) — how your project will connect people, foster innovation, and bring the community together.

We need this now more than ever, and if you agree, you are our kind of grantee applicant.

You can apply now through December 11th at odyssey-impact.org,

Winners will be announced in January 2025.

Together, we can truly create impactful and meaningful change that connects and strengthens our local communities.

About Odyssey Impact®

Odyssey Impact® ignites creative, actionable solutions that drive real transformation and connection at the local level. By teaming up with innovative community leaders and those who care about their communities, we're funding projects that are not only visionary, but also perfectly tailored to meet each community's unique needs.

Through these efforts, Odyssey Impact is laying the groundwork for a future where real community-driven initiatives create much-needed impact & change and bring us all closer together.

