Odyssey Relocation Expands Sales Team as Demand Grows for Customized Mobility Solutions

Odyssey strengthens its sales team to accelerate growth and help organizations navigate today's evolving mobility landscape.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Odyssey Relocation continues to invest in strategic growth with the addition of Nathan Brinker, VP of Business Development, and Tyler Doole, Director of Business Development, to our Business Development team. These hires reflect Odyssey's commitment to expanding its business development capabilities and meeting growing demand for customized mobility solutions in an increasingly complex marketplace.

Nathan Brinker has over 30 years of relocation experience and joins Odyssey with proven RMC success in sales and sales leadership roles. He has a strong sales and a relationship-driven approach to new business development. Nathan will be based in the St. Louis area, where he will focus on identifying new opportunities across key markets and supporting organizations as they evaluate and design relocation programs that align with business goals, cost considerations, and employee experience priorities.

Tyler Doole has over 12 years of relocation experience and joins Odyssey with proven success across Sales and Account Management and strong engagement within the relocation community. He currently serves on the Tennessee Relocation Council board and brings a collaborative, growth-oriented mindset to business development efforts. Based in the greater Atlanta area, Tyler will play a key role in expanding Odyssey's presence in targeted markets and building new client partnerships.

As Odyssey continues to expand its footprint globally in new locations such as India and Singapore, the company remains committed to investing in experienced sales professionals and delivering innovative, client-focused relocation solutions that help organizations navigate workforce mobility with confidence.

"Our Sales team growth is intentional," said Josh Hyatt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Odyssey Relocation. "We are focused on further developing Odyssey's global recognition, while also expanding further into underserved markets. With these additions, we now have a highly experienced team that understands the complexity of mobility programs and can guide prospective clients through thoughtful, customized solutions. These additions will help Odyssey hit our aggressive growth targets over the next several years."

