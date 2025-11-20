Odyssey Relocation Management Announces Acquisition of Relocation Coordinates International

Odyssey Relocation Management ("ORM") announces the acquisition of Relocation Coordinates International ("RCI"), which brings together two privately held service companies with shared values, complementary strengths, and a common vision for the future of relocation. Post this

Aligned Culture & Purpose

Both Odyssey and RCI are grounded in integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a service philosophy centered on empathy. This shared cultural foundation enables smoother integration and a stronger, unified team.

Elevated Client & Transferee Experience

The merged organization strengthens its ability to deliver personalized, human-led relocation solutions backed by consultative expertise. Clients and transferees will benefit from more resources, deeper knowledge, and a broader range of services.

Broader Service Portfolio

The combined expertise expands our ability to deliver tailored, consultative relocation solutions across a broader spectrum to help clients who have a singular focus on acquiring and retaining the best talent, while building an exceptional workplace across industries and geographies

Scalability & Global Reach

The acquisition enhances operational scalability and extends Odyssey's reach across more markets, allowing clients greater consistency and flexibility.

Innovation Through Technology

Odyssey's continued investment in advanced technology and AI-driven tools provides a combined client base with better insights, more efficient workflows, and improved mobility outcomes.

The integration will take place over the coming months, with both companies prioritizing transparent communication and continuity of service. No disruptions are expected for clients or transferees. RCI clients can expect a seamless transition, with continued support from their trusted teams and enhanced resources to meet evolving mobility needs.

Scott Carroll, the President and CEO of Odyssey Relocation, commented, "This acquisition is a strategic step that accelerates Odyssey's growth while staying true to the principles that define us. RCI's expertise and cultural alignment are a perfect match for our people-first approach. Together, we are expanding our capabilities, strengthening our global footprint, and enhancing the value we deliver to organizations focused on attracting and retaining top talent."

Julie Young, Vice President of Operations of RCI, commented, "At RCI, we are committed to managing lives in motion with precision and care. We believe the opportunity with Odyssey will continue to reflect our dedication to delivering seamless relocation experiences and strengthening partnerships that drive success for our clients worldwide. We are excited about the future for the combined organization"

About Odyssey Relocation Management

Odyssey Relocation Management (ORM) is a full-service relocation company offering a comprehensive suite of US domestic and global relocation services for the past 30 years. Our entire focus is to instill confidence in your employees' decision to relocate and make our clients' lives easier. What sets Odyssey apart is our focus on employee experience, our ability to be an attentive partner to our clients' needs, our customized approach to service delivery, and our delivery of a premier relocation experience. To learn more visit www.odysseyrelo.com.

About Relocation Coordinates International

Relocation Coordinates International (RCI) has been a trusted provider of global mobility solutions for over 40 years. Known for its consultative-boutique approach, personalized service, and commitment to people, RCI has supported organizations and their relocating employees with care, expertise, and integrity. Headquartered in San Diego, RCI has built a reputation for delivering high-touch, customized relocation experiences worldwide.

Media Contact

Joshua Hyatt, Odyssey Relocation, 1 9499814342, [email protected], www.odysseyrelo.com

SOURCE Odyssey Relocation