OESD Expands Innovation in Embroidery & Quilting with DIME Acquisition

Oklahoma Embroidery Supply and Design (OESD) announces the acquisition of Designs in Machine Embroidery (DIME), a company renowned for its advanced software, patented magnetic hoops, and innovative notions.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oklahoma Embroidery Supply and Design (OESD) announces the acquisition of Designs in Machine Embroidery (DIME), a company renowned for its advanced software, patented magnetic hoops, and innovative notions. The strategic acquisition expands OESD's position as a one-stop destination for embroiderers and quilters, expanding its suite of cutting-edge tools and resources.

"DIME has always been at the forefront of embroidery and quilting innovation, and we couldn't be more excited to join the OESD and BERNINA family of companies," said Gary Gardner and Eileen Roche, co-founders of DIME. "This partnership ensures that our legacy of innovation and quality will continue to inspire and support the creative community for years to come."

Jordan McCroskey, president of OESD, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing the customer experience. "The acquisition is a monumental step for OESD, allowing us to deliver an unparalleled range of embroidery and quilting solutions. By combining DIME's groundbreaking products with OESD's trusted expertise, we're creating new opportunities for retailers and crafting enthusiasts alike."

DIME's expertise in embroidery & quilting software and accessories aligns with OESD's mission to elevate the creative experience. With the acquisition, OESD becomes one of the most comprehensive providers in the industry, offering a full suite of tools–from designs and stabilizers to software and hoops–that empower creators to push the boundaries of their craft.

About OESD

Founded in 1987, Oklahoma Embroidery Supply and Design (OESD) is a leader in the embroidery industry, offering premium embroidery designs, longarm quilting designs, stabilizers, and accessories. Dedicated to inspiring creativity, OESD sets the standard for excellence by delivering innovative products and expert support to embroiderers and quilters worldwide.

About DIME

Designs in Machine Embroidery (DIME), co-founded by Gary Gardner and Eileen Roche, has been an innovator in embroidery since its inception. The company began with its popular magazine, which served as a trusted resource for embroiderers, offering education, inspiration, and techniques that shaped the industry. Today, DIME develops advanced embroidery and quilting software for Windows and MacOS, patented magnetic hoops, and creative notions that empower crafters to take their artistry to the next level.

For more information, visit oesd.com or contact the OESD media relations team.

Media Contact

Karie Cooney, OESD, 1 405-963-1949, [email protected]

SOURCE OESD