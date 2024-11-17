O'Fallon (MO) Police Department Revolutionizes Public Safety with Cutting-Edge Technology with Caliber Public Safety

"We're honored to partner with the O'Fallon Police Department in their innovative approach to public safety, empowering their mission to boost efficiency and protect their community," said Chris Faircloth, VP of Sales and Marketing for Caliber Public Safety. Post this

"We are excited to leverage these cutting-edge tools to serve our community more efficiently and effectively," said Chief Frank Mininni. "This technological leap ensures our teams can react faster and manage critical data more effectively, creating a more secure environment for everyone."

Key benefits of the upgrade include:

Enhanced efficiency through seamless integration of CAD, Mobile, and RMS technologies

Improved data sharing capabilities, connecting local, regional, state, and national agencies

Increased situational awareness for first responders through real-time access to critical information

The O'Fallon Police Department's investment in Caliber Public Safety's solutions was made possible by the "Use Tax" approved by voters in 2019. This tax enables the department to stay current with evolving technology, ensuring transparency and effective use of taxpayer money.

"We are honored to partner with the O'Fallon Police Department in their forward-thinking approach to public safety," said Chris Faircloth, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Caliber Public Safety. "Together, we are empowering their mission to enhance operational efficiency and safeguard the people they serve."

About the O'Fallon Police Department:

The O'Fallon Police Department serves over 94,000 residents with a team of 100+ sworn officers, consistently ranking among America's "Best Places to Live" and "Safest Cities."

About Caliber Public Safety:

Caliber Public Safety provides innovative solutions to over 1,000 public safety agencies across North America, focusing on data-sharing and interoperability.

