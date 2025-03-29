Off-grid power supplier helps Water Mission to Power Safe Water Initiatives Worldwide

Renogy, a global leader in off-grid power solutions for campers and outdoor enthusiasts, is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Water Mission, a nonprofit engineering organization that builds safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions in developing countries and disaster areas.

ONTARIO, Calif., March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renogy, a global leader in off-grid power solutions for campers and outdoor enthusiasts, is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Water Mission, a nonprofit engineering organization that builds safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions in developing countries and disaster areas. The collaboration marks a significant step in Renogy's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and its evolution from a product supplier to a comprehensive solution provider.

"This sponsorship is a key part of our brand to showcase Renogy's commitment to the global community and our mission to power a sustainable future," said Liana Liang, Global Brand Manager for Renogy.

Since 2019, Renogy has supported Water Mission with donations of essential energy equipment, including Lycan power boxes, inverters, and batteries. These products have been deployed in remote, disaster-stricken, and water-scarce regions across Latin America and Africa, enabling Water Mission to carry out critical relief and sustainable development projects.

"We believe access to clean water and reliable power should go hand-in-hand," said Tiffany Dorin, VP North America at Renogy. "We are aligning our internal teams—from sales and marketing to warehouse and planning—to fully support this partnership and amplify the global impact we can make together."

As part of its expanded commitment, Renogy is also planning to sponsor Water Mission's flagship Walk for Water event in Charleston, SC, which draws over 5,000 participants annually. This sponsorship not only demonstrates Renogy's commitment to public service but also increases brand visibility among a like-minded, socially conscious audience.

Renogy is currently exploring opportunities to co-fund Water Mission projects and is also evaluating the development of a 230V version of its Lycan power station to better serve international deployments.

Both organizations share a strong alignment in values and mission. While Water Mission requires dependable energy infrastructure to deliver safe water in challenging conditions, Renogy is seeking purpose-driven partnerships to expand its global reach and impact.

"Together, we can transform lives," said Tiffany. "This partnership is about more than technology—it's about hope, resilience, and shared purpose."

For more information on how to get involved or to support future Walk for Water events, visit https://watermission.org/get-involved/walk-for-water/.

Media Contact

TIffany Dorin, Renogy, 1 909-760-6895, [email protected], renogy.com

SOURCE Renogy